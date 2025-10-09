The First Bank of Nigeria Limited has launched a 24-hour digital banking services hub in Abuja

The 24-hour Digital Experience Centre (DXC) is the first of its kind in the Nigerian banking industry

The bank disclosed that the DXC will handle normal banking services, such as account opening, instant card issuance and deposits

In a bold move to redefine customer experience and deepen financial inclusion, FirstBank Group (formerly First Bank of Nigeria Limited) has unveiled a 24-hour Digital Experience Centre (DXC) in Abuja, the first of its kind in the Nigerian banking industry.

Located in the Central Business District of the Federal Capital Territory, the new centre enables customers to perform every banking transaction, from account opening and instant card issuance to deposits, withdrawals, and transfers, without ever entering a traditional banking hall.

First Bank unveils a 24-hour banking centre (DXC) in Abuja, the Nigeria's first round the clock banking experience

A milestone in FirstBank’s digital transformation

The newly rebranded FirstBank Group said the launch marks a key milestone in its transition toward becoming a fully digital-first institution. Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer,

Olusegun Alebiosu described the hub as a glimpse into “the bank of the future — open, smart, and always accessible.”

According to him, the Abuja DXC will operate round the clock, offering customers faster, safer, and simpler ways to bank.

The innovation, he noted, complements the bank’s 600+ branches and over 300,000 FirstMonie agents nationwide, ensuring every Nigerian, urban or rural, can access modern banking tools.

“Our customers can open accounts, collect ATM cards instantly, deposit or withdraw cash, and complete transfers, all without stepping into a branch,” Alebiosu said.

“Even as Managing Director, I do not have access to customers’ accounts. Every transaction is secured through biometric and OTP verification. Its safety and simplicity are built into every process.”

Digital banking as a safer future

Alebiosu emphasised that the pivot toward self-service and digital solutions is also a security strategy amid rising concerns over attacks on physical bank branches. He revealed that similar digital centres have been launched in Nsukka and Benin, with Kano next in line.

“When you lose policemen or customers to attacks, you think twice about opening new physical branches,” he said. “Digital banking reduces those risks while empowering small businesses and individuals across Nigeria.”

He added that the bank’s recent rights issue, which was oversubscribed, signals investor confidence in its long-term digital roadmap.

Regulator, customers applaud move

Declaring the centre open, Senator Babangida Hussaini (Jigawa North-West) hailed the initiative as a game-changer for Nigeria’s banking sector.

“A few years ago, I thought the multiple verification steps were excessive,” he said. “Now I understand why. With rising fraud cases, FirstBank’s systems are protecting people’s life savings and restoring trust in digital banking.”

With its new name, new tech, and 24-hour service model, FirstBank Group isn’t just changing how Nigerians bank; it’s redefining what it means to be a bank in the digital age.

Chairman of First Bank, Femi Otedola, leads the bank in a digital revolution in Nigeria

