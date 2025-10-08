Ogun State has made history as it opened its airport for commercial flights, announcing that ValuJet has made an inaugural flight at the airport

The Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport opened for traffic on Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, inaugurated the airport’s first commercial flight, marking a historic moment for the state

The Ogun State Government has announced that ValueJet Airlines will officially commence commercial flight operations from the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport on October 7, marking a major milestone in the state’s aviation ambitions and Nigeria’s expanding air transport network.

The development signals a significant leap in air connectivity within the southwest region, bringing Ogun closer to becoming a critical aviation hub that supports both passenger and cargo traffic.

A new era for regional air connectivity

The announcement was made during a high-level event attended by top aviation officials, including Farouk Umar, Managing Director of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and other key industry stakeholders.

Their presence underscored the federal government’s growing support for subnational investments in aviation infrastructure.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who has championed the Gateway Airport project since its inception, described ValueJet’s debut as “a validation of Ogun’s readiness to participate meaningfully in Nigeria’s fast-evolving aviation landscape.”

According to him, the airport is designed to handle both passenger and cargo flights, strategically linking Ogun’s industrial corridors with regional and international markets.

Boost for Nigeria’s soaring air Passenger traffic

The launch of ValueJet’s operations comes at a time when Nigeria’s air passenger traffic is experiencing an unprecedented surge.

Data from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) shows that over 18 million passengers were recorded across the country’s airports in 2024—a 25% increase from the previous year.

Industry analysts attribute this growth to improved economic activity, the emergence of new routes, and state-backed investments in airport infrastructure.

The addition of Ogun to the list of states with functional commercial airports is expected to further ease passenger congestion in Lagos and open up new travel options for residents and businesses.

ValueJet expands its footprint

ValueJet, a fast-growing Nigerian airline known for its affordability and on-time services, has been steadily expanding its routes across the country.

The move into Ogun State aligns with its strategy to tap into underserved markets while supporting regional mobility.

Airline officials say the new route will connect travellers to major cities such as Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Asaba, while also facilitating logistics and cargo movement for manufacturers within the state’s industrial zones.

Economic ripple effects for Ogun and beyond

Aviation experts believe that commercial operations at the Gateway Airport will generate ripple effects across multiple sectors, from hospitality and logistics to real estate and manufacturing.

The project is also expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, positioning Ogun as a major beneficiary of Nigeria’s growing domestic air travel market.

With ValueJet’s entry, Ogun joins states like Akwa Ibom, Anambra, and Kebbi that have recently activated their airports to attract investment and enhance accessibility.

Does Nigeria have to many airports?

As air traffic in Nigeria continues to rise, the Gateway Airport’s first flight represents more than just a local triumph; it’s a sign that regional aviation in Nigeria is finally taking off.

Meanwhile, aviation analysts have said Nigeria may have too many airports already, as many have been left unviable due to low economic activities and poor traffic.

Recently, Ebonyi Airport was in the news for reportedly being used for religious activities rather than aviation-related activities, a report the state government denies.

Another international airport gets approval to commence operation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCAA approved the commencement of commercial flight operations at the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport, Ilisan-Iperu, Ogun state.

The NCAA explained that the approval was granted in line with Part 12.15.17 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), which allows the airport to operate scheduled commercial air transport services under an Interim Aerodrome Operational Permit.

Following the approval, a major international aviation company is expected to begin two weekly cargo flights from London to the airport.

