The federal government declared Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Nigeria’s first fully cashless airport

FAAN launched a Contactless Airport Card to enable seamless digital payments, offering features like instant alerts, account management, and enhanced transaction security

FAAN’s MD, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, said the cashless system promotes transparency, accountability, and efficiency

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has declared the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, as Nigeria’s first fully cashless airport following the rollout of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria’s (FAAN) “Operation Go Cashless” initiative.

Speaking at the official launch in Abuja on Momday, FAAN’s Managing Director and Chief Executive, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, described the milestone as “a pivotal moment in modernising Nigeria’s aviation sector,” adding that it represents more than a technological shift but “a fundamental enhancement of the passenger experience.”

Nigeria’s first cashless airport is being unveiled by the Federal Government. Photo credit: @fmaviationng

Source: Twitter

Kuku stated that effective 29 September 2025, FAAN began phasing out cash transactions across all its revenue points, including access gates, car parks, and VIP lounges.

“For our passengers, this means faster, more secure transactions and an end to the delays of cash handling. It is a direct response to your call for modern, efficient, and world-class service," she said.

FAAN launches contactless airport card

Aside from the cashless policy, FAAN also unveiled the FAAN Contactless Airport Card, a unified electronic payment system aimed at enabling contactless simple payment at all FAAN airports.

Speaking of the features, Kuku explained that the card gives customers a single wallet for multiple accounts, real-time notification of transactions, an online dashboard to check accounts, and real-time blocking of lost or stolen cards.

"Not only is convenient and speedy but also enhances personal hygiene. Your security is our concern," she said.

FG speaks on enhancing transparency

The Federal Government rolls out Nigeria’s pioneer cashless airport initiative. Photo credit: @GoziconC

Source: Twitter

Mrs Kuku also noted that the cashless transition would encourage financial prudence, make transactions traceable, and bring Nigeria's aviation industry to par with best international practices.

"The programme is a cornerstone of our sustainable top-line growth and accountability strategy. It makes Nigeria an even more prepared partner to international business," she said.

She praised FAAN's Directorate of Commercial and Business Development, headed by Ms Adebola Agunbiade, for its commitment in spearheading the initiative during the first teething stage, with hope that the agency would shortly record its first "billion naira collected digitally.".

A new era for aviation technology

Kuku also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation, Mr Festus Keyamo, for their “unwavering support” towards a transparent and technologically advanced aviation sector.

“This is a new era for FAAN, defined by technology, driven by efficiency, and dedicated to serving you better,” she declared.

Another international airport begins operation

Earlier, Legit.ng reportd that the Ogun State Government has announced that the Gateway International Airport, Iperu, will receive its first commercial flight on October 7, 2025.

The airport was commissioned on August 15, 2025, after securing an Aerodrome Operational Permit from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The permit confirmed that the facility met the regulatory standards required to begin full commercial operations.

Source: Legit.ng