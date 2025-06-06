Coca-Cola Nigeria has announced the launch of a new 60cl PET bottle across its brands with no extra cost

The beverage company said that the new bottle size is aimed at providing added value for its consumers

The new brand will be available nationwide, and Coca-Cola is committed to meeting consumer expectations

Coca-Cola Nigeria has unveiled a new 60cl PET bottle across its beverage portfolio, promising Nigerian consumers more volume and refreshment at no extra cost.

The launch, which took place this week, introduces a larger bottle size for Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite.

The company said the move is aimed at delivering greater value and enriching everyday moments for consumers, Punch reports.

Senior Director of Frontline Marketing at Coca-Cola Nigeria, in a statement, said:

“We understand that today’s consumers are looking for more value and meaningful experiences in every purchase.

"The 60cl Coke bottle is our way of giving Nigerians that little Xtraaa — more refreshment, more moments to share, and more joy for the same price.”

Murtala said the brand remains focused on meeting consumer expectations and fostering stronger connections with customers across the country.

He added.

“With this new size, we are giving Nigerians more reasons to come together, share moments, and create memories that last.”

Why Coca-Cola introduce a new 60cl bottle?

Coca-Cola said the 60cl bottle is now available nationwide and is designed to offer more of the same uplifting taste that consumers have enjoyed for decades.

The company noted that the new bottle is not just a packaging change but part of a broader strategy to deliver added value and emotional connection.

The company said in a statement:

“This latest evolution of the brand not only promises the same great taste but also elevates everyday moments, bringing an added layer of enjoyment to every experience.”

Vanguard reports that the soft drinks giant reiterated its belief that Nigerians “deserve more,” and described the new offering as a reflection of its continued commitment to putting consumers first.

Coca-Cola’s expansion of its bottle size comes amid growing consumer demand for affordability and value in a challenging economic environment.

The company said it remains dedicated to delivering refreshing experiences that go beyond just quenching thirst.

