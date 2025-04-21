The BisonFly Project has been initiated by the federal government to maximize air travel costs for Federal Civil Service employees

To ensure cost reductions on all air travel, this will be accomplished through a methodical and cutting-edge discount program

The BisonFly system would integrate centralised platforms and digital booking tools to ensure efficiency and transparency in official travel arrangements

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The federal government started the BisonFly Project to optimise air travel expenses for the Federal Civil Service through a systematic and technologically advanced discount program to guarantee cost savings across all air travel.

Centralized platforms and digital booking tools will be integrated into the BisonFly system. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The BisonFly system will incorporate digital booking tools and centralised platforms, guaranteeing transparency and efficiency in official travel arrangements, according to Mr. Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, who recently inaugurated the project team in his office in Abuja. In the upcoming months, it is anticipated to go operational.

He said:

“Project BisonFly directly supports our commitment to prudent financial management. By coordinating travel and securing discounted rates, we are using the government’s collective bargaining power to cut expenditure and improve service delivery, just as global institutions like the World Bank have done successfully” Edun said

In his previous remarks, Mr. Raymond Omachi, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance, praised the Minister's vision and leadership, describing the project as a model for fiscal prudence within and outside of the public sector.

The ministry's Efficiency Unit worked with ICT experts and important stakeholders to establish Project BisonFly, which will be managed by a specialized implementation team to guarantee a timely deployment and quantifiable outcomes.

The minister emphasized the need and urgency of fulfilling its mandate by giving the implementation team the task of ensuring the full realization of this significant government policy effort.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has suspended its flight operations to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu due to safety concerns.

The company disclosed in a statement signed by its spokesman, Ejike Ndiulo, that the airline said it was temporarily suspending flights to the airport due to the poor condition of its runway.

Air Peace said the airport failed standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines.

The Ministry's Efficiency Unit worked with ICT experts and important stakeholders to establish Project BisonFly. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: UGC

The airline said the bad condition of the Enugu runway has caused major disruption to its flight operations.

Air Peace said,

“We regret to inform you that all flights scheduled to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, are temporarily suspended due to safety concerns regarding the Enugu airport runway. The situation of the Enugu runway has been causing major disruption to Air Peace flights, hence the decision to temporarily suspend further flights into this airport until further notice.

According to a ThisDay report, the airline prioritises safety over convenience. The flight suspension will allow the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to perform the necessary repairs.

Air Peace announced that all scheduled flights into and out of Enugu Airport will now operate from Asaba Airport.

Nigeria’s newest foreign airline secures local partnership

Legit.ng reported that Air Algeria has commenced flight operations in Nigeria, making its maiden flight on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO), one of Nigeria’s leading ground handling firms, has secured a comprehensive contract to provide ground handling services for Air Algeria.

Ground handling in aviation refers to the wide range of services provided to facilitate an aircraft flight or aircraft ground repositioning, preparation for and upon conclusion of a flight, which will include both customer service and ramp service functions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng