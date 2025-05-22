YoungOG announces Roc Da Mic Africa: Special Edition, a talent show spotlighting physically challenged Nigerians

The show’s original platform helped launch some of Nigeria’s biggest stars in music and comedy

Nigerian music executive and Afrobeats singer, YoungOG, formerly known as Asha Gangali, has announced a revolutionary new reality show titled ROC DA MIC AFRICA – SPECIAL EDITION. ‘

This was stated in a press release sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, May 22, 2025

According to the release, the music talent competition is designed exclusively for physically challenged individuals across Nigeria, with a strong message of inclusion, empowerment, and creative excellence.

The show, which is an evolution of the widely respected Roc Da Mic Africa platform launched in 2004, is poised to break new ground in Africa's entertainment scene.

In the past, the statement added that the platform helped discover and promote Afrobeats talents like Wande Coal, Timaya, LKT, MayD, Seyi Law, and also contributed to the early success of D'banj and Don Jazzy.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the special edition, YoungOG said:

“This is about music, yes—but it’s also about purpose, pride, and possibility. We’re telling a story the world hasn’t heard.”

See the announcement here:

The official launch date is yet to be announced, but the organisers are already assembling collaborators, sponsors, and media partners passionate about diversity, accessibility, and social impact.

The show promises not only breathtaking performances but also real-life stories of resilience and talent that will move audiences across the continent.

YoungOG compares Tems to Sade Ade

Legit.ng meanwhile reported that YoungOG compared Tems to Sade Adu, the Nigerian-British singer.

He said:

"Tems is a modern-day Sade Adu, period. Her win will open the doors for Afrobeats artists. It's a great time to be a female Afrobeats artist!"

He also spoke on the song that won Tems the Grammy and noted that she won the 2025 Grammy with Love Me Jeje, an adaptation of a classic Afrobeats song performed by the iconic Seyi Sodimu.

He stated:

"It's a brilliant record which showcases Tems' wide range of musical influence, hard work and versatility. She and her producer must have been 'digging in the crates' before finding the gem, Love Me Jeje."

