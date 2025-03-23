Folrunsho Alakija, Other Women Dominate Africa’s Top 15 Richest Women List
- In Africa's financial hubs and industrial corridors, a powerful group of businesswomen is redefining the rules of leadership, influence, and money
- In sectors like technology, banking, energy, and pharmaceuticals that have historically been dominated by men, these women have built strong corporate empires
- Their influence extends well beyond boardrooms, demonstrating that when purpose and money are combined, long-lasting change can be achieved
A formidable group of businesswomen is rewriting the rules of money, influence, and leadership throughout Africa's financial centres and industrial corridors.
These women have established powerful corporate empires in traditionally male-dominated fields like technology, banking, energy, and pharmaceuticals, generating jobs, fostering innovation, and changing economies in ways that will last for many decades.
While their journeys to success are as varied as the continent itself, resilience is what ties them all together. Some built their wealth through high-stakes entrepreneurship and strategic investments, while others inherited family fortunes and grew them with astute business acumen.
For example, Folorunso Alakija of Nigeria is a shining example of foresight and perseverance; she rose from the fashion industry to control one of the nation's most valuable oil blocks.
Millions of people in South Africa now have access to necessary medications thanks to Lynette Saltzman's transformation of a small pharmaceutical company into a major force in healthcare. The cocoa industry, which is essential to Ghana's economy, is dominated by Patricia Poku-Diaby.
Despite gender disparities, these women have not only built wealth but have also reinvested it—funding scholarships, supporting small businesses, and driving economic inclusion. Their impact reaches far beyond boardrooms, proving that financial success paired with purpose creates lasting change.
Billionaires.Africa presents the Top 20 richest women in Africa, a definitive ranking of the continent’s wealthiest and most influential business leaders. Their stories are more than tales of fortune—they are blueprints for breaking barriers, building legacies, and shaping the future of global business.
- Folorunso Alakija
Nationality: Nigerian
Sector: Oil & Gas, Real Estate, Fashion, Printing
Net Worth: $900 million
- Lynette Saltzman
Nationality: South African
Sector: Healthcare
Net Worth: $500 million
- Zarin Merali
Nationality: Kenyan
Sector: Diversified
Net Worth: $220 million
- Mama Ngina Kenyatta
Nationality: Kenyan
Sector: Diversified
Net Worth: $210 million
- Sue Youcef Nabi
Nationality: Algerian-French
Sector: Beauty & Cosmetics
Net Worth: $180 million
- Wendy Appelbaum
Nationality: South African
Sector: Finance & Winemaking
Net Worth: $150 million
- Patricia Poku Diaby
Nationality: Ghanaian
Sector: Cocoa & Commodities
Net Worth: $115 million
- Hajia Bola Shagaya
Nationality: Nigerian
Sector: Oil & Gas, Real Estate, Finance, Photography
Net Worth: $110 million
- Azza El-Sewedy
Nationality: Egyptian
Sector: Manufacturing
Net Worth: $110 million
- Mary-Ann Musangi
Nationality: Kenyan
Sector: Diversified
Net worth: $100 million
- Lamia Tazi
Nationality: Moroccan
Sector: Healthcare
Net Worth: $100 million
- Stella Okoli
Nationality: Nigerian
Sector: Healthcare
Net Worth: $80 million
- Bridgette Radebe
Nationality: South African
Sector: Mining
Net Worth: $60 million
Sharon Wapnick
Nationality: South African
Sector: Real Estate
Net Worth: $50 million
- Irene Charnley
Country: South African
Sector: Telecommunications
Net Worth: $45 million
