In Africa's financial hubs and industrial corridors, a powerful group of businesswomen is redefining the rules of leadership, influence, and money

In sectors like technology, banking, energy, and pharmaceuticals that have historically been dominated by men, these women have built strong corporate empires

Their influence extends well beyond boardrooms, demonstrating that when purpose and money are combined, long-lasting change can be achieved

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

A formidable group of businesswomen is rewriting the rules of money, influence, and leadership throughout Africa's financial centres and industrial corridors.

The laws of money are being rewritten by a powerful group of businesswomen. Photo Credit: Folundho Alakija

Source: UGC

These women have established powerful corporate empires in traditionally male-dominated fields like technology, banking, energy, and pharmaceuticals, generating jobs, fostering innovation, and changing economies in ways that will last for many decades.

While their journeys to success are as varied as the continent itself, resilience is what ties them all together. Some built their wealth through high-stakes entrepreneurship and strategic investments, while others inherited family fortunes and grew them with astute business acumen.

For example, Folorunso Alakija of Nigeria is a shining example of foresight and perseverance; she rose from the fashion industry to control one of the nation's most valuable oil blocks.

Millions of people in South Africa now have access to necessary medications thanks to Lynette Saltzman's transformation of a small pharmaceutical company into a major force in healthcare. The cocoa industry, which is essential to Ghana's economy, is dominated by Patricia Poku-Diaby.

Despite gender disparities, these women have not only built wealth but have also reinvested it—funding scholarships, supporting small businesses, and driving economic inclusion. Their impact reaches far beyond boardrooms, proving that financial success paired with purpose creates lasting change.

Billionaires.Africa presents the Top 20 richest women in Africa, a definitive ranking of the continent’s wealthiest and most influential business leaders. Their stories are more than tales of fortune—they are blueprints for breaking barriers, building legacies, and shaping the future of global business.

Folorunso Alakija

Nationality: Nigerian

Sector: Oil & Gas, Real Estate, Fashion, Printing

Net Worth: $900 million

Lynette Saltzman

Nationality: South African

Sector: Healthcare

Net Worth: $500 million

Zarin Merali

Nationality: Kenyan

Sector: Diversified

Net Worth: $220 million

Mama Ngina Kenyatta

Nationality: Kenyan

Sector: Diversified

Net Worth: $210 million

Sue Youcef Nabi

Nationality: Algerian-French

Sector: Beauty & Cosmetics

Net Worth: $180 million

Wendy Appelbaum

Nationality: South African

Sector: Finance & Winemaking

Net Worth: $150 million

Patricia Poku Diaby

Nationality: Ghanaian

Sector: Cocoa & Commodities

Net Worth: $115 million

Hajia Bola Shagaya

Nationality: Nigerian

Sector: Oil & Gas, Real Estate, Finance, Photography

Net Worth: $110 million

Azza El-Sewedy

Nationality: Egyptian

Sector: Manufacturing

Net Worth: $110 million

Mary-Ann Musangi

Nationality: Kenyan

Sector: Diversified

Net worth: $100 million

Lamia Tazi

Nationality: Moroccan

Sector: Healthcare

Net Worth: $100 million

Stella Okoli

Nationality: Nigerian

Sector: Healthcare

Net Worth: $80 million

Bridgette Radebe

Nationality: South African

Sector: Mining

Net Worth: $60 million

Sharon Wapnick

Nationality: South African

Sector: Real Estate

Net Worth: $50 million

Irene Charnley

Country: South African

Sector: Telecommunications

Net Worth: $45 million

Richest women on Nigerian Stock Exchange

Legit.ng reported that The Nigerian stock investors' wealth increased by over N1.08 trillion in one week (between August 28th and September 1st.

This happened as the NGX market capitalisation increased to N36.958 trillion at the end of trading on Friday, September 1, 2023, Punch reports.

Seven Nigerian women are among the investors who have seen their fortunes rise thanks to NGX's positive performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng