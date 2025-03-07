Access Bank is set to carry out another system upgrade that will temporarily its digital services

The bank has asked customers for understanding and explained that the upgrade is to improve its services

During the upgrade, customers will experience difficulties in conducting transactions via apps, PoS, others

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Access Bank has notified its customers of a scheduled system maintenance set to take place on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9.

The bank in a statement released on its official X said the system upgrade will cause temporary service disruptions on its digital services.

Access Bank set for another system upgrade Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Facebook

These digital services include the AccessMore app, Primus Plus, internet banking, and point-of-sale (POS) services.

In an email sent to customers, Access Bank said the maintenance exercise would take place in two phases: from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 8, and from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 9.

The statement:

"Dear Valued Customer, to enhance the functionality of our systems and ensure we continue to serve you better, we will be conducting scheduled system maintenance on Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. and Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

During which our digital channels, including debit cards, the AccessMore app, Primus Plus, Internet Banking, and POS services, may be temporarily unavailable.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience and trust."

This is the second time in a few days that Access Bank will be undertaking a system upgrade.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in February Access Bank also carried out a two-day system upgrade which lasted for 3 days.

The bank assured that system maintenance is to achieve a smoother and more efficient experience.

Fraud case rises

The system upgrade carried out by Access Bank comes at a time when there is an increase in fraudulent activities.

Nigerian banks reported a startling N52.26 billion loss to fraud in 2024, a situation that highlights the increasing sophistication of financial crimes.

According to the most recent report from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), the banking industry is still seriously threatened by fraudulent activities such as insider collusion, account manipulation, and identity theft.

However, NIBSS and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were able to effectively recover N1.74 billion to stop these illegal actions and reclaim stolen cash.

Access Bank reaches agreement to buy South African bank

Legit.ng also reported that Access Holdings Plc has announced that it has entered a binding agreement to acquire South Africa’s Bidvest Bank.

The deal was disclosed in a statement on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) signed by Sunday Ekwochi, Access Holdings’ secretary.

Access Bank is expected to complete the acquisition in the second half of 2025, pending approval from regulators.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng