Airtel Nigeria, MTN Nigeria has implemented changes to the average cost of voice calls at N13.80 per minute

The changes follow the Nigerian Communications Commission's approvement for tarrif adjustments

Airtel Nigeria made adjustments to its weekly, monthly, and daily bundle plans, with some increases of up to 50%

Nigeria's mobile network operators (MNOs) have begun implementing a tariff increase approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

MTN was the first to adjust its call rates, and now Airtel has followed suit with its tariff revision.

Checks by Legit.ng on Airtel's website show that Airtel has increased its call rates from 18 kobo per second to 25 kobo per second. Which is about N10.80.

Similarly, MTN Nigeria increased the price of voice calls on its pulse bundle from N7.80 per minute to N13.80 per minute, marking a sharp 76.92% hike.

The Nation reports that a random selection of calls on the network yesterday revealed a significant increase in call rates.

A 62-second call from Airtel to Airtel costs N15.50, averaging about N15 per minute, reflecting a 36% increase.

Additionally, a 56-second call from Glo to Airtel was charged N14.56, while another call lasting 1 minute and 1 second was billed at N15.86.

A call from Glo to an MTN number that lasted 1 minute and 4 seconds cost N16.64.

On average, the new call rates represent an N4.60 increase from the previous N11 per minute charge, marking a 42% adjustment in voice call tariffs.

On the price changes, Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ALTON,) said the MNOs cannot charge the same rate across the network.

He explained that MNOs will operate within the highest and lowest band allowed by the NCC.

Data price changes

Airtel also released new data prices, with some bundles increasing as high as 50%.

Daily plans:

N50 for 40MB (valid for 1 day)

N100 for 100MB (valid for 1 day)

N200 for 200MB (valid for 3 days)

N350 for 1GB (valid for 1 day)

Weekly plans:

N350 for 350MB (valid for 7 days)

N500 for 750MB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 200MB YouTube Music/Spotify (valid for 7 days)

N500 for 1GB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 50MB Socials (valid for 7 days)

N500 for 2GB (valid for 2 days)

Monthly plans:

3GB for N2,000 (previously 1.5GB at N1,200)

4GB for N2,500 (formerly 3GB at N1,500)

8GB for N3,000 (formerly 4.5GB at N2,000)

MTN data plan changes

MTN has also made changes to its data plan. 1.8GB monthly plan for N1,500, replacing the previous 1.5GB plan priced at N1,000.

Its 20GB plan has been adjusted to N7,500, up from N5,500, while the 15GB plan now costs N6,500, up from N4,500.

A breakdown of tarrif plans can be found here.

MTN reacts to 200% hike in data tariff

Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria telecommunications provider has apologised for the recent adjustment in its data tariffs that will see subscribers pay more.

This occurred after a significant increase in its data tariffs, with one package rising by as much as 200%.

The telco has now removed the option of the 15GB weekly MTN data following the development.

