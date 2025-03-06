From left: Savior Udoh - Media Personality, Victor Enengedi - Head of Business Desk at Legit.ng, and Bunmi Jembola - CEO of SalesRuby and Convener of AFRES

The Africa Revenue Summit (AFRES) 2025, a gathering of Africa’s top business leaders and executives, provided a robust platform for industry experts to share insights on accelerating business growth in today’s dynamic digital landscape. Among the distinguished speakers at the event was Victor Enengedi, the Head of Business Desk at Legit.ng, who participated as a panellist on the topic “Leveraging Online Media for Growth.”

The summit, which took place at VCP Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, attracted over 400 CEOs and business leaders from across Africa, all eager to explore strategic approaches to scaling their businesses. Enengedi’s participation underscored Legit.ng’s commitment to thought leadership and its pioneering role in Africa’s digital media ecosystem.

Victor Enengedi’s Insights on Digital Media and Business Growth

As a key voice on the panel, Enengedi shared valuable insights on how businesses can harness online media to drive growth and achieve sustainability. He emphasized that in an era dominated by digital transformation, media platforms are no longer just channels for news dissemination but powerful tools for business expansion and brand positioning.

“Businesses that understand how to effectively utilize digital media will always have a competitive edge. Whether through strategic content marketing, data-driven storytelling, or utilizing social media platforms for brand engagement, the opportunities in digital media are limitless,” said Enengedi.

He further highlighted the importance of credibility and trust in the digital media space, noting that businesses must focus on delivering value-driven content to their audiences while maintaining transparency and authenticity.

Legit.ng’s Role as a Media Leader and AFRES Partner

Legit.ng’s presence at AFRES 2025 reinforced its position as a leader in Africa’s media industry. As an official media partner of the event, Legit.ng played a crucial role in amplifying discussions, providing extensive promotion, and ensuring that key takeaways from the summit reached a wider audience.

Commenting on the partnership, Enengedi stated,

“At Legit.ng, we are passionate about fostering business growth through credible journalism and digital innovation. AFRES aligns with our mission to empower businesses with knowledge and insights that drive impactful decisions.”

The panel, which also featured Bunmi Jembola, CEO of SalesRuby and Convener of AFRES, alongside media personality Savior Udoh, explored real-world case studies and practical strategies for leveraging online platforms to achieve exponential business growth.

The Future of Online Media and Business Synergy

The discussions at AFRES 2025 pointed a light on the increasing convergence between media and business. Enengedi stressed that companies need to invest in data analytics, audience engagement strategies, and emerging media technologies to remain relevant in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

“Gone are the days when businesses viewed media as just a tool for advertising. Today, online media serves as a business enabler, providing direct access to consumers, shaping brand narratives, and even influencing purchasing decisions,” he added.

As AFRES 2025 concluded, it was evident that the insights shared by industry leaders like Victor Enengedi would have a lasting impact on businesses looking to scale. Legit.ng remains at the forefront of these conversations, ensuring that African businesses are equipped with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive.

