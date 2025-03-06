The federal government is pushing the drive for environmental sustainability forward by giving out 80 million free clean cookstoves

Nigerians across all thirty-six states will be beneficiaries of this project and will also get N10k monthly stipends.

President of the GreenPlinth Africa, Dr. Olawale Akinwumi, gave the date and locations where the distribution will start

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Eighty million Nigerians are set to receive free clean cookstoves and N10,000 monthly stipends from the federal government.

This is under the largest clean cooking initiative - the 80m PACM (Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism) Clean Cookstoves Project, - and will further the drive for clean energy and environmental sustainability and promote eco-friendly cooking solutions in Nigeria.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of GreenPlinth Africa, Dr. Olawale Akinwumi, disclosed this while speaking at the project implementation retreat in Lagos on Tuesday, themed: “Clean Cooking Access for Africa: Leaving No One Behind.”

The clean cookstoves will reduce air pollution in areas where it is adopted, and improve health of women and children. Photo credit: AFP/Picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Akinwumi noted that this initiative will also curb deforestation and reduce air pollution in parts of the country where they still adopt firewood cooking.

Climate change drive for cleaner environment

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Akinwumi remarked that it will also improve Nigeria’s standing in the compliance carbon markets under UNFCCC’s Article 6.4ER framework, the SUN reports.

He explained that the adoption of the 80 million clean cookstoves across Nigeria will improve the health of women and children in Nigeria, create over 3.5 million green jobs, and offset 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon.

Recall that Rashida Bamgbola, a clean energy consultant, told Legit.ng that Nigeria was not prepared for climate change.

FG gives date of distribution

Dr. Akinwumi disclosed that the implementation of the project will be phased to allow for maximal impact.

He also noted the first beneficiaries will be drawn from Makoko area of Lagos state, starting from June 2025. Niger state will be the next, and it will flow down to other states.

Dr. Olawale Akinwumi revealed further that the 30-year-long project will produce a social impact revolution through the activities which include;

Giving N10,000 monthly incentives to beneficiaries;

Providing health insurance coverage for beneficiary households;

Planting 300 million trees to combat deforestation and food insecurity;

Allocating N750 million annually to each of Lagos’ 57 LGAs/LCDAs for green development;

Deploying seven sustainable projects per year across 750 communities;

Providing free renewable energy for MSMEs;

Providing climate-smart health facilities.

The move will reduce afforestation, especially in areas where cooking with firewood is still the dominant practice. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed his pleasure over the project, which he described as groundbreaking, and capable of unlocking green revenue streams worth billions of dollars and creating millions of jobs.

He added that as the anchor state, six million clean cookstoves will be distributed in Lagos through the office of Climate Change and Circular Economy.

Expert speaks on Clean energy for Nigeria

In related news, an energy expert, Rasheedat Bamgbola, said that Nigeria can still achieve clean energy if the government and people approach it with the right mindset and commitment.

She called for government intervention, especially since Nigerians are faced with poverty, poor infrastructure and high cost of living.

She also urged entrepreneurs in the clean energy space to adopt flexible payment options for low-income households.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng