In March 2024, Legit, a global media holding, took part in the Google News Initiative, directed to support modern newsrooms and equip tech-savvy journalists with up-to-date knowledge of online editorial tools and digital strategies.

Legit Joins Google News Initiative Training

“Our commitment to journalistic excellence aligns seamlessly with the Initiative’s mission to foster a more informed world by empowering journalists and newsrooms across the globe,” – argued Rianette Cluley, Editor-in-Chief of Briefly News.

Through this program, Legit’s journalists from African digital news media projects, Legit.ng, Tuko.co.ke, Yen.com.gh, and Briefly News, have engaged in three insightful sessions.

During the lecture “Develop Your Digital Reporting Skills”, Legit’s editors nailed the art of digital journalism. They discovered various Google tools and resources to find, verify, and tell engaging stories.

Legit.ng’s Editor-in-Chief, Rahaman Abiola who oversees the newsroom’s management in Nigeria commended Google News Initiative for its continuous innovation in ensuring that press men stay on top of their games said:

“For a long time, Google has shown its commitment to the sustainability of the newsroom through the Google News Initiative. We are privileged to have gotten the opportunity to enhance our skills and retain our position in the league of modern newsrooms through this training.”

The session “New Storytelling Formats and Data Visualisation” proved invaluable for Legit’s video team and journalists working with data visualisation. As the media landscape evolves, mastering storytelling techniques is essential, and this session provided practical tools and strategies.

At the same time Legit’s editorial team, along with the Social Media Management team, benefited from the session “Finding New Ways to Fight Misinformation”. In an era of information overload, combating misinformation is paramount, especially in a year full of election turbulence.

“We strive for an even more reliable news ecosystem within Legit to report on current affairs and key happenings in a trustful and convenient manner,” – said Anna Krokhmaliuk, Legit’s Media Project Manager.

The Google News Initiative exemplifies the importance of continuous education for modern newsrooms. It not only provides resources but also fosters innovation.

In the spirit of this collaboration, Legit, as a global media holding, remains dedicated to delivering accurate, timely, and engaging stories across our diverse digital platforms. Upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, we continue to inform and inspire audiences worldwide.

About Legit:

Legit is a global media holding whose four digital news media websites operate in sub-Saharan Africa: Legit.ng in Nigeria, TUKO.co.ke in Kenya, YEN.com.gh in Ghana, and Briefly News in South Africa. Legit boasts a history of 13 years in media and a dedicated community of 50M monthly readers.

