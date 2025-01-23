The Bank of Industry is looking for consultants to work with its departments to evaluate the impact of its financial interventions.

There are roles for qualified individuals and companies, all of whom are expected to submit an Expression of Interest.

Individuals and companies interested are to submit their proposals to the financial institution before the deadline

Bank of Industry (BOI) has announced plans to hire consultants and firms to assess the impact of its financial interventions.

In a statement, BOI said its role is to support its Development Effectiveness Group and Strategy & Research Division in conducting detailed project evaluations and case studies.

Bank of Industry seeks consultants Photo credt: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The statement reads:

"BOI seeks to shortlist experienced evaluation consultants and firms to support the execution of its evaluation plan. The selected consultants will work with the Bank's Development Effectiveness Group (DEG) and the Strategy & Research Division to conduct detailed project evaluations and case studies.

The Bank of Industry (BOI) is Nigeria's leading development finance institution, dedicated to promoting sustainable industrial development and inclusive economic growth.

" In line with its strategic ambition, BOI has a requirement of assessing the developmental impact of its financial interventions across key thematic areas.

Details about the BOI offer

Consultants will be required to support BOI in the following areas:

Project evaluations:

Conducting evaluations of selected projects across Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Large Enterprises portfolios, including financial, infrastructure, and public sector interventions.

Assessing the effectiveness, efficiency, relevance, sustainability, and long-term impact of BOI-funded projects.

Case studies:

Conducting evaluations of selected projects across Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Large Enterprises portfolios, including financial, infrastructure, and public sector interventions.

Assessing the effectiveness, efficiency, relevance, sustainability, and long-term impact of BOI-funded projects.

Strong knowledge of Nigeria's industrial, MSME, and development finance landscape.

Technical competence:

Ability to design and implement mixed-method evaluation approaches (qualitative and quantitative).

Experience in data collection and analysis, stakeholder engagement, and reporting.

Familiarity with the use of digital tools for monitoring and evaluation.

Capacity to conduct evaluations across Nigeria, including in remote and underserved regions.

Qualified team members with relevant experience in monitoring and evaluation.

Monitoring spot checks:

Supporting BOI in conducting on-site monitoring spot checks for ongoing projects in various regions of Nigeria.

Verifying reported outcomes and identifying potential risks and areas for improvement.

Eligibility criteria

Interested consultants and firms must meet the following criteria:

Proven experience (minimum of 5 years) in project evaluation, monitoring, and impact assessments, particularly in development finance or related sectors.

Demonstrated expertise in conducting evaluations using international best practices, such as the OECD/DAC evaluation criteria.

Experience working with development finance institutions (DFIs), and multilateral organizations.

Must be registered with relevant regulatory bodies in Nigeria.

Provide a valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) and evidence of tax compliance.

Required Documentation:

Interested consultants and firms should submit the following documents:

Company Profile (for Firms) or Curriculum Vitae (for Individuals):

Overview of the organization or individual, including relevant experience and key personnel profiles.

Details of similar evaluations and case studies conducted, including the client, scope of work, and duration.

Evidence of Registration and Tax Compliance:

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration certificate (for firms).

Tax Clearance Certificate (for individuals and firms).

How to apply

Interested consultants and firms should submit their Expression of Interest (EOI) via email to developmentaleffectiveness@boi.ng with "EOI for BOI Project Evaluation" as the Header.

The EOI should be submitted as a single PDF file not exceeding 10MB before the deadline January, 30, 2025.

Elon Musk announces job opportunity, Nigerians can apply

Legit.ng reported Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, has announced plans to hire 'hardcore software engineers' to work for his social media company X (formerly Twitter), but there is a condition.

In a post on X, the billionaire said those interested in the role must be ready to send their best coding work.

He added that he is not interested in the educational qualification or the applicants' previous work role.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng