The Federal Government has opened a portal for Nigerians to apply to convert their vehicles from petrol to CNG

The portal offers flexible payment options for Nigerians with affordable monthly instalments and a quick approval process

The government hopes that CNG will solve the current high fuel prices experienced across the country

The Federal Government has launched an application portal for Nigerians ready to convert their vehicles from the use of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, to Compressed Natural Gas.

The National Orientation Agency, in a statement titled “Payment Plan to Make it Easier to Switch to CNG,” announced that Nigerians can apply via the portal to convert their vehicles to CNG and spread payments through monthly instalments.

The statement noted that there are flexible payment options and assured applicants of support throughout the process with chances of quick approval.

The statement read.

“Switching to Compressed Natural Gas is now more accessible than ever. With flexible payment plans tailored to fit your budget, transitioning from petrol to CNG has never been smoother or more affordable.

“These payment options allow you to convert your vehicle now and pay later with affordable monthly instalments at competitive rates. With an easy online application and quick approval process, you’ll receive support every step of the way to ensure a hassle-free experience.

“The benefits of CNG include cost savings, environmental impact, enhanced engine life, safety and reliability, proven technology with a track record of safety and dependable performance.”

The NOA urged interested persons to visit the website gocng.ng to make the applications.

NNPC unveils six new locations for CNG

In related news, Legit.ng reported that NNPC Ltd urged Nigerians to switch to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The NNPC has ramped up efforts to expand the availability of CNG at its filling stations nationwide amid rising petrol prices.

The company said CNG stations are now available in Abuja at Gaduwa, Wuse, Gudu, Dei Dei, Ushafa, and Gwagwalada.

