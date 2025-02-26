The Nigerian government has approved the construction of an 80-metre-high bridge at the Dangote Refinery

The minister of Works, Dave Umahi, revealed that the new bridge will ease truck movement around the refinery

He said the new bridge is also part of the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian government has revealed plans to construct an 80-metre-high bridge in front of the Dangote Refinery as part of Section 2 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The new bridge aims to ease the movement of trucks to and from the refinery.

Aliko Dangote's refinery to enjoy a federal government presence Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

New bridge will ease truck movements

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, revealed this during the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway stakeholders’ engagement in Lagos.

The Minister said the facility was designed to help efficient truck movement in front of the $23 billion refinery, enhancing logistics and reducing congestion in the area.

The Works Minister said the design considered the existing infrastructure and environmental factors, saying the government avoided routing the road via Navy land and waded around a school to ease disruptions.

Umahi reveals Coastal Highway construction challenges

The minister updated Nigerians on the progress of Section 1 of the coastal highway around Lagos.

According to him, section 1 spans 47.47km and ends at Eleko Junction where section 2 commenced, adding that 30 kilometres of the section are expected to be completed for commissioning in May 2025.

He highlighted the construction’s challenges, saying that 10km of section 1 was covered with topsoil due to years of refuse dumping.

He said that resulted in the contractor excavating 10m and sand-filling it back to ground level to continue the construction.

The government and the contractor mutually agreed to halt work temporarily over ground settlement, stating that settlement tests have been concluded with 100% stability, proving the go-ahead for the construction.

He disclosed that 47.47km will be ready for commissioning by President Bola Tinubu in May, adding the remaining 17.47km had been sand-filled up to Eleko Junction.

Keisha Korede, the Controller of Works, revealed that compensation payment on properties on the Right of Way (RoW) is ongoing, noting other minor complaints the contractor encountered during the job.

FG to compensate stakeholders

The Nation reports that the Works Minister also settled conflict involving stakeholders such as the Lekkin Free Trade and the Lagos Free Trade Zones to allow contractors unfettered access to road construction.

Umahi revealed that Lekki and Lagos Free Trade Zone firms asked for compensation for their properties affected by the construction.

He said they also requested additional flyovers, points for water discharge, solar lights and more.

The Lekki and Lagos Free Trade Zone firms commended Umahi for initiating the meeting and addressing the issues affecting road construction.

President Bola Tinubu's government to site new project at Dangote Refinery as David Umahi reveals the purpose. Credit: State House

Source: Twitter

Dangote Refinery slashes diesel price

Meanwhile, the Dangote Refinery has slashed diesel prices by N55 again to N1,020 from N1,070 per lire.

The refinery also announced that its ex-depot price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, remains at N890 per litre, down from N960.

The ex-depot price is the cost at which fuel is sold to marketers before it reaches filling stations.

In an earlier statement posted on X, Dangote Group said that the price adjustment was a direct response to the positive outlook within the global energy and gas markets and the recent reduction in international crude oil prices.

Dangote takes over Nigeria's petrol market

Legit.ng earlier reported that a few months ago, all of Nigeria’s petrol consumption was imported.

However, that all changed with the launch of the mega Dangote Refinery in Lekki, Lagos.

A recent report by S&P Global shows that about 60% of Nigeria’s petrol supply comes from the Dangote Refinery as the plant prepares to reach full refining capacity in a few days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng