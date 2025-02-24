The federal government has disbursed the first phase of compensation payments in the Lagos-Calabar highway project

Landowners affected by the demolition exercise in 2024 should expect to receive payments in the next few weeks

The second phase of payments is already being compiled for disbursements, and details have been provided

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The federal government of Nigeria has paid compensation to property owners affected by the demotions across Section One of the Lagos-Calabar Highway.

It revealed that N18 billion was earmarked for the first phase of compensations, and N15 billion had been disbursed out of the sum to effect payments.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting in Lagos on Sunday, Mr. Bede Obioha, the Director of Federal Highways, Bridges, and Design, Federal Ministry of Works, noted that Section One covers about 47.7kilometers, and the amounts to be paid are well over N18 billion but the government has disbursed N15 billion.

The federal government said N15 billion has been disbursed and affected landowners will receive payment in 10 days. Photo credit: @ososachris

Source: Twitter

Minister says payments would be made within 10 days

Speaking at the stakeholders meeting, minister of Works David Umahi stated that all the compensation payments in section one of the coastal highway would be made within 10 days so that affected landowners could access the funds for their relocations.

He disclosed that the ministry has engaged professionals to handle all the processes, in compliance with the legal framework for compensations, the PUNCH reports.

Umahi noted that it could be challenging to handle compensations but the ministry is following the law, and the Federal Executive Council has given the approvals based on recommendations from the Bureau of Public Procurements.

Umahi stated;

“Within the next 10 days, we will complete 100% of the payments as documented by our enumerators. I am going to publish all details for transparency, including the names, pictures, dimensions, and costs involved. However, there are over 10 cases related to compensation in court and we will comply with whatever decisions the court makes. We will go to the Supreme Court if necessary to strengthen our democracy and seek final judgment on this matter.”

He added that by May 2025, construction of 30km out of the 70km Coastal Highway, phase 1, section 1 would be inaugurated.

FG demolishes buildings along Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Recall that the federal government, in April 2024, started the demolition of buildings along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway's right of way despite controversies surrounding the project.

Minister of Works David Umahi announced the commencement, assuring that only shanties would be affected and that compensation for affected property owners had been arranged.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, estimated to cost N15 trillion, is expected to span 700 km and last eight years, connecting Lagos state to Cross River states.

Following the probe from the House of Representatives, Umabi explained that all the necessary approvals and documentation needed for the commencement of the project were obtained. In an interview, the minister defended the loans obtained for the commencement of the project, insisting that there was nothing to hide.

The government said the list for section two is being compiled already. Photo credit: @ososachris

Source: Facebook

FG paid N2.75 billion compensation to landowners

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the federal government announced that date it will commence the payment of compensation for the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

Umahi said the federal government would pay N2.75 billion in compensation to property owners affected by the demolition on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

He also stated that more compensation payments will come up in the following months for property owners along the coastal corridor in the coming days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng