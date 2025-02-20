Full List: Dangote Group Announces 11 New Job Vacancies, Invites Qualified Nigerians To Apply
- Dangote Group the parent company of Dangote Sugar, cement and others has announced new job vacancies
- The job opening is for various departments and qualified Nigerians have been encouraged to apply
- Dangote Group, founded by billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote for years has been one of the largest employers of labour
Dangote Group, Nigeria's leading conglomerate, has announced new exciting job opportunities for qualified Nigerians to join its workforce.
The job openings cut across various departments within the Group’s subsidiaries, including Dangote Foods, Dangote Sugar, NASCON Allied Industries Plc and its packing plant.
Dangote group in a statement published on X had invited Nigerians to check out its career website for opportunities
The post on X reads:
"Our Career site is now live! Explore amazing opportunities, learn about our inclusive work culture, and see what makes the Dangote Family a great place to grow your career".
List of available job vacancies
Checks by Legit.ng on Dangote's career website https://careers.dangote.com show that various positions are available.
Highlighted vacancies Include:
- Head of Procurement - Dangote Foods
- Head of Materials Management - Dangote Foods
- Factory Manager - Dangote Foods
- Head, Quality Control - Dangote Foods
- Research and Innovation Manager - NASCON Allied Industries PLC
- Principal Officer, Packing Plant - Ibese Plant
- Shift Engineer, Power Plant - Ibese Plant
- Head, Business Transformation - Dangote Foods
- Sustainability Specialist - Ibese Plant
- Senior SuccessFactors Consultant - Dangote Cement
- Head, HAM & Admin, Dangote Cement Transport Obajana - Dangote Cement
Job descriptions and qualifications
Qualified Nigerians are encouraged to visit the Dangote Group careers portal to explore detailed job descriptions and how to submit curriculum vitae (CV).
For instance, candidates interested in applying for the role of factory manager must be prepared to develop and implement efficient production processes to ensure product quality and throughput.
Other skills needed are the candidate should also be ready to lead, coach, and develop a team of production staff to enhance productivity and efficiency.
Additionally, the role requires coordinating with the supply chain and sales departments to align production schedules with demand and inventory levels.
The factory manager is also expected to implement continuous improvement projects aimed at reducing costs, eliminating waste, and improving processes.
Ensuring adherence to safety policies and regulations to maintain a safe working environment is also a key responsibility.
The candidate will also be required to monitor production metrics and prepare detailed performance and productivity reports while working closely with the quality assurance team to ensure that the final product meets the required standards.
