Dangote Group the parent company of Dangote Sugar, cement and others has announced new job vacancies

The job opening is for various departments and qualified Nigerians have been encouraged to apply

Dangote Group, founded by billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote for years has been one of the largest employers of labour

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Group, Nigeria's leading conglomerate, has announced new exciting job opportunities for qualified Nigerians to join its workforce.

Dangote Group opens vacancies for 11 roles Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

The job openings cut across various departments within the Group’s subsidiaries, including Dangote Foods, Dangote Sugar, NASCON Allied Industries Plc and its packing plant.

Dangote group in a statement published on X had invited Nigerians to check out its career website for opportunities

The post on X reads:

"Our Career site is now live! Explore amazing opportunities, learn about our inclusive work culture, and see what makes the Dangote Family a great place to grow your career".

List of available job vacancies

Checks by Legit.ng on Dangote's career website https://careers.dangote.com show that various positions are available.

Highlighted vacancies Include:

Head of Procurement - Dangote Foods

Head of Materials Management - Dangote Foods

Factory Manager - Dangote Foods

Head, Quality Control - Dangote Foods

Research and Innovation Manager - NASCON Allied Industries PLC

Principal Officer, Packing Plant - Ibese Plant

Shift Engineer, Power Plant - Ibese Plant

Head, Business Transformation - Dangote Foods

Sustainability Specialist - Ibese Plant

Senior SuccessFactors Consultant - Dangote Cement

Head, HAM & Admin, Dangote Cement Transport Obajana - Dangote Cement

Job descriptions and qualifications

Qualified Nigerians are encouraged to visit the Dangote Group careers portal to explore detailed job descriptions and how to submit curriculum vitae (CV).

For instance, candidates interested in applying for the role of factory manager must be prepared to develop and implement efficient production processes to ensure product quality and throughput.

Other skills needed are the candidate should also be ready to lead, coach, and develop a team of production staff to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Additionally, the role requires coordinating with the supply chain and sales departments to align production schedules with demand and inventory levels.

The factory manager is also expected to implement continuous improvement projects aimed at reducing costs, eliminating waste, and improving processes.

Ensuring adherence to safety policies and regulations to maintain a safe working environment is also a key responsibility.

The candidate will also be required to monitor production metrics and prepare detailed performance and productivity reports while working closely with the quality assurance team to ensure that the final product meets the required standards.

How to prepare your CV for a job

Legit.ng, in another report, provided a comprehensive insight into how Nigerians can write a good CV to secure a job.

The report offered a step-by-step guide and highlighted some common mistakes to avoid before submitting a CV to a prospective employer.

Several key elements must be included to create an appealing CV, such as name, achievements, address, contact details, and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng