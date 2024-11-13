The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has warned flight crew members not to work for more than one airline concurrently

It declared that such conduct constituted a serious risk to safety and would be considered a violation of the regulations

The NCAA claimed that its surveillance data revealed the unprofessional behavior in the industry

Flight crew workers, particularly pilots, have been cautioned by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority not to work for more than one airline at the same time while using the privilege simulators and proficiency checks that are authorized on their license.

According to the authority, such behavior would be regarded as a major breach of the NCAA Regulations and constituted a substantial threat to safety.

The November 6, 2024, circular, titled "Prohibition of Ad-Hoc Flight Operators for Multiple Airlines Background," was sent to all aircraft operators by Chris Najomo, the Acting Director-General of the NCAA.

According to the NCAA, which has reference number NCAA/DGCA/AOL, the unprofessional behavior was found through its surveillance records.

The authority stated that the certified flight simulator training facility or equipment must be operator-specific and based solely on the airline's standard operating procedures and training program.

The letter read partly,

“With effect from the date of issuance of this directive, all operators and holders of pilot licenses are informed that this action will be treated as a violation of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations.

“The authority will take appropriate enforcement action on violators of this directive, effective from November 11, 2024.

“Simulators renewals from henceforth will be filed to the operators.”

Action is unproffessional

Capt. Mohammed Badamasi responded to the report by supporting the NCAA's order, claiming that it was unprofessional for a pilot to operate for more than one airline.

In addition to raising the question of loyalty, he noted in a Punch report that, such an act puts the airline where the pilot had gone to serve as ad hoc staff at danger of losing money in the event that something goes wrong.

He said,

“It is very unprofessional for a pilot to work for two airlines because aside from you being an employee of a company, there is also the place of loyalty to your employer. Why should a pilot work for multiple airlines when you primarily have an employer who may have invested in your training and all?

“How can multimillion-dollar equipment be handed over to you as a captain by a company and such a company still won’t be able to earn your loyalty? Even aside from loyalty, there is a breach of legal agreement because as a pilot you must have signed an agreement with your employer. You must sign a bond.

“Again, God forbid that anything happens, the insurance company will not pay, they won’t pay because that is a clear breach of agreement, the insurance company does not know the competence of the alien pilot handling the aircraft at the time of the incident.”

