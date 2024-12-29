A new report has listed top airlines operating routes across Nigeria with the most flight delays and cancellations

The report by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority shows about 10 international and local airlines experienced delays and cancellations

The report shows over 15 million passengers moved through Nigeria’s airports in 2023.

Passengers in Nigerian airports experienced some of the highest flight delays and cancellations rates in the first half of 2024.

Flight delays and cancellations on some Nigerian routes have become frequent, caused by weather conditions and operational challenges.

NCAA releases the list of local and international airlines with the most flight delays and cancellations Credit: Novartis

Source: Getty Images

Passengers experience delays and cancellations during Xmas

Passengers travelling through Nigerian airports during the holiday period experienced delays due to concerns about potential last-minute delays or cancellations.

As the holiday season begins, increased passenger traffic may result in crowded airports and longer delays.

According to Business Insider, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos rank among the 10 busiest airports in Africa, with a significant part of the continent’s air traffic.

NCAA reports the number of flight cancellations and delays

The report said about 15.89 million passengers moved through Nigeria’s airports in 2023.

The delays disrupted schedules and created significant logistical challenges.

Some of the delays are caused by technical issues, weather conditions, air traffic congestion, and regulatory or security checks.

According to data from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), about 19,250 passengers across Nigerian airports faced prolonged delays during the review period.

Also, the NCAA data shows that of the 35,398 flights operated by 13 domestic airlines, about 16,945 experienced delays.

Airlines in Nigeria cancelled 696 flights, representing two per cent of the total 35,398 flights operated.

The top airlines with the most delays and cancellation

Additionally, about 48% of domestic flights experienced delays.

Twenty-six airlines operated 7,144 flights, with 2,305 delays and 69 cancellations.

The NCAA data shows international and local airlines with the most delays and cancellations to and from Nigeria’s airports.

Delta Airlines

Cronos

Uganda Air

Turkish Airlines

South African Airways

Air Peace

Kenya Airways

Max Air (international)

British Airways

Air Cote d'Ivoire

Air Peace clarifies the video, suggesting passengers rush

Legit.ng earlier reported that Air Peace provided updates regarding the status of its flight on December 20, 2024, confirming that customers never hurried to board its aircraft without following the operational guidelines established by aviation authorities.

The company said some unknown persons created the movies that were making the rounds on social media to confuse and divert stakeholders, management, and regulators.

Ejike Ndiulo, Air Peace spokesperson, disclosed in a statement that the video content making the rounds amounts to a false claim, which is not just cheeky but also deceptive.

