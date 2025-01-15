The rules governing open work permits for spouses of foreign employees and international students have been modified

It means by January 21, 2025, only spouses of qualifying foreign students and workers will be able to apply for an OWP

These include jobs in the scientific and applied sciences, construction, health care, education, sports, and the military

The Canadian government has changed the guidelines for open work permits (OWP) for spouse of foreign workers and international students.

From January 21, 2025, Canada reported that only spouses of qualified foreign workers and students will be eligible to apply for an OWP. The requirements will be based on the duration of study programs and high-demand job sectors.

Many Nigerian students will now be able to bring their spouses to Canada to work while they study or work there, which is an advantage of these developments.

Spouses of international students enrolled in master's programs lasting 16 months or more, doctorate programs, or specific professional programs will be the only ones eligible for the new OWP.

Additionally, family OWPs will only be available to spouses of foreign workers working in TEER 1 occupations or certain TEER 2 or 3 jobs in fields with a labor shortage or associated with government goals.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), these include jobs in the scientific and applied sciences, construction, health care, education, sports, and the military.

When their spouse files for the OWP, the foreign worker must still have at least 16 months left on their work permit.

Furthermore, dependent children will no longer be eligible for family OWPs due to the Canadian government's tougher qualifying requirements.

Family members of individuals who were previously authorized under the former regulations, however, are permitted to keep working as long as they file for renewals using the more recent standards.

Ineligible family members can apply for other visas

According to the IRCC, family members who are no longer qualified for a family OWP may apply for other kinds of work permits offered by Canada's work permit programs.

This action is a component of Canada's larger endeavor to support the nation's economy and labor market demands while fortifying its programs for temporary residents.

