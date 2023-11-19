NERC has issued a directive urging electricity consumers nationwide to update their prepaid meters

DisCos, including Ikeja Electric, has offered guidelines on how consumers can carry out the update from home

NERC warns that un-updated prepaid meters will cease to function starting from November 2024

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC) has asked citizens nationwide to upgrade their STS prepaid meters.

In a statement, the regulatory body said users who fail to update their meters before November 2024 won't be able to recharge their prepaid meters.

NERC explained that the upgrade is being carried out globally and is not limited to Nigeria.

Ikeja Electric to customers

Ikeja Electric, one of Nigeria's biggest electricity distribution companies, has released a comprehensive step-by-step guide for its customers to carry out the upgrade free and easy.

Ikeja Electric has six business units across its coverage area (Abule Egba, Akowonjo, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Oshodi and Shomolu).

A statement released on X reads:

"Dear valued customer, Have you successfully linked your NIN to your STS prepaid meter? It’s time to vend and upgrade your prepaid meter for the TID Rollover.

"This reset (Meter Upgrade) is a one-time process (You only need to do it once), after which normal vending continues as usual.

Steps to upgrade meter

For Ikeja Electric consumers, here is the step to .

To upgrade your meter, you need a Key Change Token-KCT (a special 'reset' token) to be loaded on your meter.

To get this token, you will need to first link your NIN (National Identification Number) to your meter at www.smartkyc.ikejaelectric.com/nin.

You will receive three (3) sets of 20-digit tokens the first time you vend after linking your NIN.

If you didn't not receive the token after linking your NIN, use this link https://www.ikejaelectric.com/kctcheck/ to generate the code.

Input the first set of 20-digit tokens (KCT 1); this will wipe off the old meter settings.

Input the second set of 20-digit tokens (KCT 2), then upgrade your meter to the new STS platform.

The last 20-digit tokens will load the purchased energy value into the meter.

Also, Ikeja Electric said its customers can also do the upgrade from their mobile phones.

"Dial *7024#, Select 2 for Token Retrieval, Input your meter number to retrieve your KCT. Currently available on MTN, 9mobile and GLO networks"

Note: Other Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos)may have different processes for the meter upgrade. Visit your DisCos branch office or check their website for the steps to upgrade.

