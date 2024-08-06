A Nigerian man shared information about the 2024 Chevening Scholarship as the application portal opens for 2024

The man encouraged people interested in studying in the UK to apply for the Chevening Scholarship

He said those interested in the 2024 Chevening Scholarship should start preparing as the application opened on August 6

A man shared information about the Chevening scholarship as the application portal has opened.

The man said those who would like to apply and get selected to study in the UK should prepare their applications.

Chevening Scholarship is funded by the UK Government. Photo credit: Getty Images/Izusek and M-imagephotography. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The Chevening Scholarship is sponsored by the UK government and Nigerians are eligible to apply.

According to the Chevening website:

"Chevening offers fully funded scholarships and fellowships to individuals with ideas to create positive change. Chevening is the UK government’s international scholarships and fellowships programme.

"Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations, we offer individuals who show potential to inspire, inform, and influence positive change the opportunity to study at a UK university to gain a UK educational qualification."

In the post he shared, the man, Hansel Praise said:

"Are you ready to complete your master's at a leading UK university and join a global leadership network for life? Start preparing your scholarship application now."

How to apply for Chevening Scholarship in Nigeria

Application for the Chevening Scholarship is usually submitted online through the application portal.

The website says:

"All Chevening applicants must submit their education documents, references, and one unconditional UK university offer. There are many benefits to being selected, including fully funded tuition fees, access to some of the best quality education in the world, exclusive networking opportunities, and the chance to explore the UK’s diverse culture."

The application for the 2024 Chevening Scholarship closes on November 5.

UNILAG graduate gets scholarship

A man who graduated from UNILAG recounted a series of good things that happened to him after school.

The man said he wrote UTME once and he was admitted to study at the University of Lagos.

After graduating and working in the Nigerian banking sector for six years, he got a scholarship to study for PhD using his BSc.

Source: Legit.ng