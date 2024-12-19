Nigerian graduates looking to study for their master’s degrees now have a chance, thanks to NNPC Ltd/TotalEnergies

The two organisations have announced that they are ready to sponsor interested persons to France for international master's degree

Applicants must have a second-class upper degree, have completed the NYSC, and be graduates in oil, gas, and engineering fields

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and TotalEnergies are inviting Nigerian graduates to apply for international master's degree scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The organisation said the opportunity will provide an excellent opportunity for Nigerian students to pursue advanced degrees in France.

In a statement posted on X, the organisation said:

"The NNPC Ltd/TotalEnergies International Masters Degree Scholarship 2025-2026 is now open for applications. This prestigious scholarship offers Nigerian students the opportunity to pursue advanced degrees in France. Don't miss this chance to elevate your education and career!

"Annüally, Total Energies in partnership with NNPC Limited and its corporate partners identify and sponsor young Nigerian scholars interested in pursuing master's degree programs in Management Science, Engineering and Geosciences (oil and gas related) al Universities in France. The award is full board.

"Total Energies welcomes applications from suitably qualified young Nigerians for the 2025/2026 NNPC. Limited/Total Energies International Scholarship Scheme."

Eligibility criteria

To apply, interested candidates must meet the following criteria

Hold a university degree (minimum second class upper) obtained no earlier than five years ago.

Have completed the mandatory NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) scheme.

Submit applications via the official scholarship website at corporate.totalenergies.ng.

Interested applicants are advised to use this link for more information

The closing date for application is January 31, 2025.

NNPC job interview

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) had set January 14 to January 30, 2025, for interviews in its ongoing recruitment exercise.

Specific dates and times for individual candidates will be communicated via email.

NNPC has promised to be fair and provide equal opportunity to all candidates participating in the recruitment exercise

