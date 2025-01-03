The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) announced that there will be power supply interruptions in Abuja from January 6 to 21, 2025, due to the relocation of feeder and transmission line towers by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA)

Areas affected by the blackout include Lugbe, Airport Road, Kapwa, National Stadium, parts of Apo, parts of Kubwa, and other parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

AEDC has apologized for the inconvenience and thanked the public for their understanding during this period

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced that power supply in Abuja will be disrupted from January 6 to 21, 2025.

The blackout is due to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) relocating feeder and transmission line towers along the Outer Southern Expressway.

AEDC addresses plans to disrupt power of certain locations. Photo credit: Veeraye via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Disrupted power supply

In a statement released on Friday, AEDC explained that the relocation of the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers necessitates the power interruptions.

The areas expected to experience outages during this period include Lugbe & environs, Airport Road, Kapwa, NNPC, Games Village, National Stadium, Eye Clinic, Indoor Complex, Christ Embassy Church, American International School, Spring Court, American Embassy Quarters, EFCC HQ, Coca Cola, Railway, FMC, parts of Apo, parts of Gudu, Gbazango & environs, parts of Kubwa, Bwari & environs, parts of Jahi, parts of Jabi, Karu, Nyanya, Mararaba, Keffi & environs, and other parts of Abuja1.

AEDC apologized for any inconvenience caused and expressed appreciation for the public's understanding.

This announcement follows a similar disruption in December 2024, when maintenance exercises by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) led to power outages in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

See the full statement below:

“Please be informed that there will be power interruptions from January 6 – 21, 2025, due to FCDA relocating the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway,” AEDC said.

“The following areas will experience outages during the period of this exercise: Lugbe & environs, Airport Road, Kapwa, NNPC, Games Village, National Stadium, Eye Clinic, Indoor Complex, Christ Embassy Church, American International School, Spring Court, American Embassy Quarters, EFCC HQ, Coca Cola, Railway, FMC, Parts of Apo, Parts of Gudu, Gbazango & environs, Parts of Kubwa, Bwari & environs, Parts of Jahi, Parts of Jabi, Karu, Nyanya, Mararaba, Keffi & environs, and other parts of Abuja.”

About AEDC

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) is responsible for distributing electricity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and surrounding areas, including Abuja, Niger, Nasarawa, and Kogi states.

AEDC plays a crucial role in ensuring that residents and businesses in these regions have reliable access to electricity.

AEDC Makes New Appointment After TCN

Legit.ng reported that Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye has been appointed as the acting Managing Director, effective immediately, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has declared.

With this appointment, which is a component of the firm's transformation plan, Engr. Okwuokenye will spearhead AEDC's posture as the leading, customer-focused energy distribution company in Nigeria's power industry.

In a statement, Adefisayo Akinsanya, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at AEDC, said that before taking on this role, he was the Chief Operating Officer of the organization, managing integrated generating projects and strategic support units.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng