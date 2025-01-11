Delta Air Lines has revealed plans to offer Nigerian dishes as part of its in-flight meal options on the Lagos-Atlanta route

The move is aimed at enhancing passenger experience by celebrating Nigerian culinary traditions,

The initiative aligns with the Nigerian government's directive for foreign airlines to use local caterers by January 2025

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

United States carrier Delta Air Lines has announced the inclusion of local Nigerian dishes in its food options for passengers on its Lagos-Atlanta route.

The airline disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists.

Delta Air Lines to serve Nigerian foods to passengers Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Why is Delta Airlines servicing Nigerian foods?

The announcement aligns with directives issued in October 2024 by Festus Keyamo, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, mandating foreign airlines to patronise local caterers for onboard meals.

In a letter dated October 15, 2024, the ministry stated that the directive would take effect from January 1, 2025, BusinessDay reports.

Delta Airline's message to passengers

The statement revealed that passengers flying from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will now enjoy Nigerian delicacies, such as ‘Ewa Agoyin’, alongside international cuisine.

Punch reports that Delta also promised a luxurious travel experience, particularly for passengers in its Delta One premium cabin.

The airline stated:

“This holiday season, passengers can indulge in a delectable range of continental and Nigerian-inspired culinary delights designed to satisfy a variety of tastes while flying."

Delta Airline also noted travellers would be treated to a carefully curated selection of dishes.

It added.

“Upon take-off, guests can choose from an array of starters, including sliced beef fillet with pineapple salsa and sweet chilli sauce, a refreshing corn soup with toasted corn salsa, or a mixed greens salad with spicy lemon dressing. A sunflower roll, served with whole butter, completes the initial course."

Types of foods expected

Delta Air Line further explained that food would be served twice onboard with main course meals featuring a mix of Nigerian and international dishes, including roasted cod with basmati rice, agoyin-style beans, and sweet plantains, or grilled chicken thigh with jollof rice and plantain.

Vegetarians can choose a bean stew with rice, spinach, tomatoes, and fried onions.

Dessert choices include a pineapple upside-down tart with whipped cream, fresh seasonal fruits, a classic ice cream sundae, or a refined fruit and cheese plate.

As the flight approaches Atlanta, the Delta One cabin passengers are served a final meal featuring spicy chicken pie, vegetable salad with zesty lemon dressing, and mini desserts.

Vegetarian passengers can opt for jollof risotto with roasted vegetables, spicy tomato sauce, fresh fruit and mini desserts.

Nigeria’s longest-serving airline announces new flight schedule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Overland Airways will begin scheduled flights from Lagos to Banjul, the Gambia, the airline has announced

This new service follows the airline's recent launch of flights connecting Lagos (LOS), Nigeria, to Freetown (FNA), Sierra Leone, just two days earlier.

According to the Gambia Bureau of Statistics, there are over 8,104 Nigerians living in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng