After travelling with Air Peace airline from London to Lagos, a Nigerian man took to social media to give an open review of the food he was served

He was particular about the jollof rice and urged Air Peace to consider celebrating the chef who prepared the food

His funny review sent social media users into a frenzy and caught the attention of the Nigerian airline

A Nigerian man, Barnabas Nnaemeka Chimeodo, has hailed the chef of Air Peace airline.

Barnabas, who flew with the airline from London to Lagos, took to Facebook to give a review of the jollof rice he was served.

Barnabas hailed the chef who prepared the meals he was served. Photo Credit: Barnabas Nnaemeka Chimeodo

Source: Facebook

A satisfied Barnabas said Air Peace needed to celebrate the chef and protect the fellow at all cost.

He also appreciated the chef for a great showcase of culinary skills. Barnabas shared a photo of the meal Air Peace served him. He wrote:

"Dear Air Peace,

"You need to celebrate, retain and protect at all costs the chef that makes your jollof rice, en route from London to Lagos.

"No matter what it will take you, protect that Chef.

"He or she sabi cook.

"Thank you."

Air Peace reacts to Barnabas' food review

Barnabas's jollof rice review went viral on Facebook and caught the attention of Air Peace.

In the comment section, Air Peace appreciated Barnabas and expressed its commitment to satisfying its customers. Air Peace replied:

"It is always our pleasure to satisfy our customers and have them enjoy our signature treat. Thank you Barnabas Nnaemeka Chimeodo for flying Air Peace.

"We want to keep satisfying you, so let's do this again 💪🏽."

Netizens react to Barnabas Air Peace experience

Realibombabe said:

"When Wil I experience this lord?? Did U create me to be eating Garri from morning til night??

"God answer me oooooo🥲🥲..I have wait for so long."

Chinyere Ohanehi Cyril said:

"Please Air peace should at least consider Germany ,we have Suffered ,and by enrouten Germany will also carry Austria passengers.please please remember us !"

Okediji Inioluwa said:

"The efo riro is also a banger! It’s the right spicy food you need after months of eating gravy and mashed potatoes."

Henry Kaka Ezewuiro said:

"So air peace de give una this kind delicious😋 package for international flight but we wey de fly local with them na buns and water dem de give us. No be everytime oo."

Ezinwanne Okeke said:

"Air Peace is now a national treasure. Plus plane, plus pilot, plus hostesses, plus entire crew, plus caterer, plus passenger, plus contractors. Please let's protect our national treasure. Any Nigerian loving Air Peace is loving themselves. It is our very own."

Franca Nwankwo Okereke said:

"Air Peace when are you starting US route?

"Abuja to BWI or Washington Dulles.

"I am tired of eating what I cannot explain in some of these foreign airline. 😭😁"

