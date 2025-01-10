Recently, Air Peace reaffirmed its dedication to strengthening ties between Africa and its diaspora worldwide

Nigeria's airline, Air Peace, recently reiterated its commitment to fostering stronger linkages between Africa and its global diaspora through its strategic partnership with the Africa Diaspora Investment Network Alliance (ADINA) Summit 2024.

A diverse group of investors, corporate leaders, and international organizations from the African Diaspora came together to discuss and promote the continent's economic potential during the event, which was held in Accra, Ghana.

Every December, Accra serves as a global center for the African diaspora, making it the ideal location for the ADINA Summit. By promoting discussions on commerce, investment, and economic empowerment, the event established the diaspora as a key player in Africa's economic revolution.

He emphasized Air Peace's wide network, which provides easy travel options for diasporans looking to explore their past, get back in touch with their roots, and make investments in Africa's developing markets.

Additionally, ThisDay reported that Odeyemi reiterated the airline's function as a catalyst for intra-African commerce, improving connectivity to facilitate the flow of people, products, and services, which in turn generates employment and economic expansion.

The collaboration between Air Peace and the ADINA Summit is also consistent with its overarching goal of increasing travel and highlighting Africa's diverse cultural legacy.

The airline's ongoing investment in a contemporary fleet demonstrates its commitment to offering a top-notch travel experience and strengthens its standing as an engine of African growth.

This is coming amid reports that passengers in Nigerian airports experienced some of the highest flight delays and cancellations rates in the first half of 2024.

Flight delays and cancellations on some Nigerian routes have become frequent, caused by weather conditions and operational challenges.

Passengers travelling through Nigerian airports during the holiday period experienced delays due to concerns about potential last-minute delays or cancellations.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos rank among the 10 busiest airports in Africa, with a significant part of the continent’s air traffic.

