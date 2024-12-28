The NCAA has sanctioned two international and three local airlines for breaching passenger rights during their operations.

According to the aviation authority, the infractions by the airlines include but are not limited to flight delays and cancellations

It added that it would implement more stringent enforcement actions against cases of non-compliance

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has penalised Air Peace, Ethiopian Airlines, and other carriers for breaching aviation regulations.

According to Michael Achimugu, the NCAA’s director of public affairs and consumer protection, additional airlines facing sanctions include Arik Air, Aero Contractors, and Royal Air Maroc.

Chris Najomo, acting DG of the NCAA, cautioned that the agency would implement more stringent enforcement actions against cases of noncompliance. Photo credit - Transport Day, NCAA

Airlines penalised for several violations

In a statement issued on December 24, the NCAA revealed that five airlines comprising two international and three domestic operators were penalised for contraventions under Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations, 2023.

The cited violations include delays in passenger refunds, non-compliance with directives from the authority, incidents of missing or mishandled luggage, short-landed baggage, and challenges related to flight delays and cancellations.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NCAA threatened to penalise airlines for flight cancellations and delays, urging them to adhere strictly to reimbursement schedules to safeguard passenger rights.

The NCAA revealed that Ethiopian Airlines requested additional discussions with the authority concerning the enforcement measures taken against it.

The aviation authority stated that the international carrier was willing to adhere to NCAA regulations and committed to providing a compliance report by the next day.

The statement read:

“This is the first time in over a decade that the NCAA Consumer Protection Department is initiating sanctions against airlines.”

Chris Najomo, the NCAA's acting director-general, presided over the stakeholders’ meeting and urged operators to adjust their flight schedules to realistic levels to reduce disruptions.

He cautioned that the NCAA would implement more stringent enforcement actions against cases of non-compliance and emphasised that disruptive behaviour from passengers would equally not be condoned.

NCAA demands operators be accountable

In an interview with TheCable on Saturday regarding the penalties, Achimugu stated that the airlines are well-informed about the regulatory process and their responsibilities.

He noted that Aero Contractors had confirmed resolving seven of the 11 violations highlighted in the NCAA’s official communication.

“So there are penalties for all of these things. And I have made it very clear that it will no longer be business as usual."

While recognising that several challenges arise from external factors beyond the airlines’ control, Achimugu emphasised that operators must still be held accountable for infractions directly caused by them.

Air Peace clarifies video of passengers' rush

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Air Peace stated that customers never rushed to board its aircraft without following the operational guidelines set by aviation authorities.

The airline claimed that the videos that went viral online were made by unidentified individuals to mislead and distract interested parties.

It clarified that flight delays were due to adverse weather, specifically harmattan-induced fog and haze, which are common at this time of year.

