Several African nations saw monthly fuel costs rise in parallel with the global average fuel price as a result of shifts in the global oil market

Almost every industry is impacted by these rising costs, from agriculture to transportation, which exacerbates economic suffering and raises inflation

According to the report, Central Africa Republic tops the list followed by Senegal, Zimbabwe, Malawi and others

The monthly fuel prices in a number of African countries increased in tandem with the worldwide average fuel price due to changes in the global oil market, currency devaluation, and decreases in subsidies.

These growing expenses affect practically every industry, from transportation to agriculture, which intensifies economic hardship and increases inflation.

An increase in the cost of living is among the most evident effects of rising gas prices.

Expensive fuel contributes significantly to inflation when businesses adjust prices to compensate for rising production and transportation costs.

In countries like Nigeria, where inflation has been a major problem, rising gas prices exacerbate economic instability.

As a result, households are burdened with more debt, which reduces their disposable income and slows down the economy as a whole.

As the cost of shipping both raw materials and completed goods rises, businesses are forced to either absorb the costs, which lowers their profit margins, or pass them on to customers, which raises the price of the items.

Additionally, because many African businesses depend on fuel-powered generators because of the unreliable energy supply, small businesses are especially vulnerable.

According to Globalpetrolprices, these ten African nations had the highest fuel costs in March 2025.

When the data was last updated on March 10, 2025, the average price of gasoline worldwide was 1.26 USD per litre, which was higher than the previous month's price of 1.25 USD per litre.

Fuel prices increased in the Central Africa Republic, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Seychelles, and Ivory Coast as compared to the top 10 list for February 2025.

Business Insider reported that the fact that none of the other nations on the list—including Morocco, Cameroon, Cape Verde, and Burkina Faso—made the top 10 list last month indicates that energy prices are rising in a number of African nations.

Rank Country Fuel price Global rank 1. Central Africa Republic $1.819 22nd 2. Senegal $1.632 36th 3. Zimbabwe $1.540 47th 4. Malawi $1.459 52nd 5. Seychelles $1.455 53rd 6. Ivory Coast $1.443 56th 7. Burkina Faso $1.401 59th 8. Cape Verde $1.397 60th 9. Morocco $1.391 61st 10. Cameroon $1.389 62nd

Dangote refinery crashes petrol prices again

Legit.ng reported that On Thursday, March 13, 2025, the Dangote Refinery escalated the petrol price war by quietly lowering the PMS price at its loading gantry. The giant refinery crashed petrol prices from N825 per litre to N815.

The development came as the plant introduced a new pricing structure on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

According to reports, marketers expressed optimism at the new price as they have begun to boycott private depots and start sourcing products directly from the Dangote Refinery.

