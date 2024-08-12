FG has officially complained in writing to the British government for preventing Air Peace from operating out of its busiest airport

This concerns the refusal of Air Peace's request to utilise Heathrow Airport which is closer to the center of London

Nigeria may force British Airways and other aircraft to land at remote sites if Air Peace is not allowed to arrive at Heathrow

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo has officially complained in writing to his British counterpart about the British authorities' denial of Air Peace's request to use Heathrow Airport.

Due to the slot system, Air Peace, the flag carrier of Nigeria, presently operates flights to Gatwick, a secondary airport.

Keyamo threatened to "reciprocate" by denying British Airways and Virgin Atlantic slots at the Lagos and Abuja airports if Air Peace was not given a space at London Heathrow in a letter dated August 1, 2024, addressed to Louise Haigh, the UK secretary of state for transportation.

The Nigerian airline Air Peace now operates out of Gatwick Airport, the secondary airport in the United Kingdom, despite Heathrow being the principal airport.

Air Peace has not been successful in obtaining a slot at Heathrow, which is closer to the center of London.

A few weeks prior, the Minister had declared that the Federal Government will write to the United Kingdom to request permission to operate Nigerian carriers, specifically Air Peace, out of Heathrow Airport.

In accordance with the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), the Minister stated at the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) seminar in Lagos that Nigeria would no longer tolerate a situation in which its airlines are denied access to tier one airports abroad.

BusinessDay reported that if Air Peace is not permitted to land at Heathrow, Nigeria may force British Airways and other airlines to land at Ilorin, Kano, and other remote locations.

