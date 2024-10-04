The House of Representatives approved President Bola Tinubu’s request for a refund of about N24bn

This is for the federal government to take over two airports built by Kebbi and Nasarawa state governments

The house dissolved into a Committee of Supply to consider the report on the request as submitted

On Thursday, the House of Representatives granted President Bola Tinubu's request to reimburse the state governments of Kebbi and Nasarawa for the acquisition of two airports that they had constructed, amounting to approximately N24 billion.

Based on claims filed by both states, N9.54 billion in refunds will go to Nasarawa and N15.14 billion to Kebbi. Photo Credit: FG, Zamrznutitonovi

Source: Getty Images

The president earlier asked the legislature to reimburse the state governments of Kebbi and Nasarawa, respectively, for the money they spent on developing airports within their respective borders, on May 16, 2024.

Punch reported that the letter was addressed to Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House.

The Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, was built by Kebbi State, while the Lafia Cargo Airport in Nasarawa was built by the Nasarawa State Government, spending N9 billion.

The letter read,

“Establishment of a promissory note programme in favour of the Kebbi and Nasarawa state governments for the reimbursement of the respective costs of the construction of newly-built airports in those states that had been taken over by the Federal Government.

“That a promissory note in the sum of N9,000,542,651,786.11 be issued to the Nasarawa State Government as a refund for the takeover of the newly constructed Nasarawa Airport.”

The House dissolved into a Committee of Supply on Thursday in order to examine and adopt the report, which was made by Mr. Abubakar Nalaraba, the Chairman of the Committee on Aids, Loans, and Debts Management.

Refunds of N9.54 billion will go to Nasarawa, and N15.14 billion to Kebbi, based on claims submitted by both states.

