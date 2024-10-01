The Nigerian government is taking solid action to fight against climate change

It has unveiled and inducted ambassadors from the private sector and civil society as agents of change against natural disasters

The initiative is to promote collective action to mitigate the impacts of climate change and foster sustainable environmental practices in Nigeria

The unveiling and induction of ambassadors for the Ambassadors for Sustainable Development Goals and Ecosystem Preservation Initiative (ASDGEPI) took place on September 26, 2024, in Abuja.

The newly inducted ambassadors at the climate change event

Source: Getty Images

FG moves to mobilise the grassroots against climate change

The ceremony, presided over by the Surveyor General of the Federation, Adebomeyin Abdulganiyu, gathered key stakeholders from government ministries, civil society, media, academia, and traditional institutions.

During the event, Abdulganiyu repeated the urgency of addressing climate change, which has resulted in severe weather patterns, including recurrent floods and prolonged droughts in Nigeria.

He emphasised the need for grassroots mobilisation and awareness campaigns to protect local environments from emerging disasters.

Climate change causing food scarcity in Nigeria

He pointed out that Nigeria faces increasing natural disasters triggered by climate change and called on the newly inducted ambassadors to diligently advocate for environmental protection.

“Climate change is not an abstract concept; it is a reality that affects millions of Nigerians daily,” he stated.

The Surveyor General also stressed the importance of accurate land measurements and geospatial data in urban planning and disaster management.

Comrade Dominic Ogakwu, the Founder and Convener of ASDGEPI, echoed these sentiments, pointing to the human-induced environmental degradation that has left Nigeria vulnerable to disasters.

He lamented the need for adequate information dissemination about climate risks at the grassroots level, which hampers proactive responses from citizens and authorities alike.

Ogakwu noted that recent incidents, such as the floods in Maiduguri and earth tremors in the Mpape area of Abuja, remind us of the urgent need for environmental consciousness.

“The Maiduguri floods could have been avoided if there had been adequate information flow to prompt timely interventions by authorities,” he asserted.

The new ambassadors to engage communities

The newly inducted ambassadors hail from diverse backgrounds, including civil society organisations, the media, religious and traditional leaders, civil servants, and private sector stakeholders.

Their primary mission is to raise public awareness about ecosystem-friendly practices and promote Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13, which calls for urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

The ambassadors are expected to initiate community-level campaigns focused on sustainable practices, such as afforestation, waste management, and the protection of water bodies.

With Nigeria's rapidly growing population and industrial activities contributing to increased greenhouse gas emissions, Ogakwu emphasised that these efforts are vital for a healthier environment.

As the country grapples with profound environmental, social, and economic challenges, Ogakwu affirmed that the SDGs provide a framework for international cooperation to address these issues.

The need for a new policy on the environment

He stated that Nigeria must take a proactive role in advancing the SDGs, particularly concerning climate action.

Representatives from various government ministries and agencies attended the induction event, including the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, the Ministry of Works, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the National Agency for the Great Green Wall.

As the ambassadors take on their new roles, their success will depend on the support and collaboration of government bodies, the private sector, and local communities.

They are tasked with fostering a culture of environmental responsibility, where individuals understand their roles in protecting the planet for future generations.

The campaign will also require concrete policy actions, such as stricter enforcement of environmental regulations and increased investment in renewable energy.

Surveyor General calls for funding to address climate change

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adebomeyin Abdulganiyu, the Surveyor General of the Federation, has called for increased funding to tackle the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

The Surveyor General appealed the launch of Climate Change Education and Awareness on Saturday, September 28, 2024, in Abuja.

He said climate change is not an abstract concept; it is a reality that affects millions of Nigerians daily. From the coastal erosion in Lagos to the desertification in the North, the nation faces a crisis that demands immediate action and investment.

Source: Legit.ng