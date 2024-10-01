The AATF Regional Representative for West Africa, Jean Baptiste Tignegre, has declared that Nigeria is setting an example to Africa in biotech

He disclosed this during the presentation of genetically modified crops produced in Nigeria

He added that countries like Ghana and Burkina Faso are already taking a cue from Nigeria

According to industry leaders, Jean Baptiste Tignegre, the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) Regional Representative for West Africa, has declared that Nigeria is setting an inspiring example for other African countries by leveraging biotechnology to tackle food security challenges.

Tignegre made the declaration on Monday, September 30, during a media tour organised by the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) to showcase genetically modified (GM) crops.

DG of NBRDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha (left), and the AATF Regional Representative for West Africa, Jean Baptiste Tignegre (middle) inspecting the TELA maize at the NBRDA Farms, Abuja.

Other African countries taking cues from Nigeria

He added that Ghana and Burkina Faso are already taking cues from Nigeria.

He said:

"Nigeria is inspiring other countries in Africa by taking the lead in exploiting the potential of biotechnology to solve food security issues.

"For example, cowpea was the first genetically modified variety released globally, and Nigerian scientists under Nigerian regulations did it. Nigeria should be proud of that."

The agricultural expert dispelled rumours about the safety of TELA maise, stating that it underwent rigorous testing and safety measures.

"We ensure that the environment will not be affected when you release this product in nature. Non-target organisms such as rodents, bees, and pollinators have been evaluated for the safety of the product," Tignegre explained.

He noted that the TELA maise variety has been hailed as a "climate-smart" technology that helps farmers cope with issues related to drought and pest infestations, including fall armyworms and stem borers.

"This maise variety is a triple-purpose technology. It confers resistance to drought, enables farmers to control pests, and increases yields," Tignegre said.

Biotechnology farmers solving hunger problems

He also emphasised how biotechnology is helping farmers not only meet food security needs but also improve their livelihoods through increased income from surplus production.

On his part, Francis Onyekachi Nwankwo, Cowpea Product Stewardship Manager at AATF, clarified some misconceptions about hybrids and GMOs.

"Hybrid has nothing to do with GMOs, but a GMO can also be a hybrid. For example, the cowpea is a genetically modified (GM) bean but not a hybrid. You can replant it as much as you want. The maise you see here is a GMO and a hybrid," Nwankwo explained.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of NBRDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, addressed journalists and said: "Today provides an exciting opportunity for us to showcase our demonstration farms of genetically modified versions of commonly consumed crops developed by our scientists, which have enjoyed rave reviews from the global world of science and the agricultural sector."

Nigerian farmers making progress

Prof. Mustapha credited the crop's development to the combined efforts of scientists from the Institute of Agricultural Research, Zaria, and stakeholders from key institutions like NBRDA, the National Biosafety Management Agency, the National Agricultural Seeds Council, and the AATF.

"They have worked tirelessly to ensure that this crop is not only high-yielding but also safe for human consumption," he added.

Prof. Mustapha expressed pride in the progress and reiterated the commitment to improving food security through biotechnology.

During the tour, participants saw firsthand how TELA maise has the potential to revolutionise Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

