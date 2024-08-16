Different aviation unions across the country have threatened to ground flights in the nation’s airports

The unions are kicking against the 50% reductions from the Nigerian government on internally generated revenue from the agencies

The unions say critical services in the agencies are grinding to a halt due to the deductions by the government

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Air passengers in Nigeria may have trouble boarding their preferred airlines as aviation workers have threatened to commence a nationwide strike.

The aviation unions directed all workers to protest across all airports in Nigeria to demand an end to the federal government’s 50% deductions from the internally generated revenue of critical aviation agencies.

Aviation workers threaten to embark on strike over FG's action Credit: Novartis

Source: Getty Images

Affected aviation unions

The unions said this in a statement on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, signed by Ocheme Aba, Frances Akinjole, Abdul Rasaq, Sikiru Waheed, and Olayinka Abioye.

According to a report by Leadership, the unions said some key safety-critical agency activities are in jeopardy due to excessive deductions.

The unions include the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSAN), the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Services Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCCSTRSE).

Affected aviation agencies

The circular discloses that the workers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), and Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau are asked to protest in all the country's airports.

Per the circular, all efforts on the part of the unions failed to dissuade the Nigerian government from embarking on the revenue-generating drive.

They have implored all state councils, women's commissions/committees, youth councils, and branches of their unions nationwide to fully mobilise for and ensure the peaceful protests' full compliance and success.

Airlines increase seats by 7%

The development comes as Nigeria Airlines has reported increased seats to drive revenue.

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) has published its July 2024 performance report, which shows a 7% increase in seat availability and highlights a robust time for the continent's aviation industry.

According to the association, the industry has experienced significant development, more route alternatives, better connectivity, increased passenger traffic and capacity expansion in domestic and international travel demand.

Daily Sun reported that seat availability on intra-African flights increased by 3% due to new route debuts, network expansions, and fleet modernisation initiatives.

Passenger traffic to increase

While the Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs), a measure of actual passenger traffic, increased by 1.3% during the same period, indicating a positive trend in passenger demand, the Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs) for July 2024 surged by 9% year-over-year, marking a significant increase in capacity.

According to AFRAA, passenger traffic for African airlines is expected to increase by 15% in 2024 over the previous year. In addition, the organisation projects a balanced capacity split on international routes, with non-African carriers having 49.9% of the market share and African carriers accounting for 50.1%.

However, non-African carriers dominate intercontinental flights, with a 62.9 per cent market share compared to 37.1 per cent for African airlines.

Another Nigerian state set to float an airline

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ebonyi state government has concluded plans to acquire commercial aircraft to enhance the growth and operations of the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport in the state.

The special assistant to the state governor on new media, Leo Ekene Oketa, recently disclosed this on his X page.

Oketa said the state governor, Francis Nwifuru, and the state’s executive council mandated the commissioner for trade and investment, Elechi Elechi Nnannia, to proceed with negotiations for procuring three aeroplanes for the state.

Source: Legit.ng