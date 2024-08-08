Helene Paradisi has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Beta Glass Plc

Beta Glass Plc, a member of the Frigoglass Group and the leading manufacturer of top-quality glass packaging solutions, crowns, and crates in West and Central Africa, welcomes Ms. Hélène Paradisi to its management team as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

This follows Beta Glass’ announcement on 31 July 2024 that the former CFO, Mr. Shanker Dhanikonda, would step down on August 5 2024, due to management changes aligned with the company’s ongoing transformation program.

Ms. Hélène Paradisi is a seasoned and accomplished senior accounting and financial management professional with over two decades of experience across various sectors, including consulting, logistics, automotive, and mining.

She is an expert in conducting financial analyses, implementing internal controls, and leading initiatives that drive growth, increase efficiency and operational effectiveness, and enhance bottom-line profit.

A French national with postgraduate studies in Management and Finance, Hélène Paradisi has been working and living in several African countries from 2009.

Prior to her appointment as CFO for Beta Glass, she served as Finance Director at the Automotive Division of CFAO at Lagos, Nigeria. During her tenure, she played a key role in returning the CFAO business to profitability in 2021.

Before that, between 2014 and 2020, Ms. Paradisi worked in Ghana as Regional Finance Manager for West Africa at MAXAM, where she managed the finance team across 7 different countries, and as Corporate Financial Controller at Monurent.

Earlier, based in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Hélène Paradisi served as Administration and Finance Manager at EXXARO and Head of Finance at PANALPINA.

Early in her career, Ms. Paradisi qualified as an auditor at PWC in Lyon, France, where she successfully managed the practice’s largest key accounts.

With her unique combination of industry expertise and executive experience across various organisations in several African countries, Ms. Paradisi is a highly valuable addition to Beta Glass’ management team.

She will significantly contribute to the company’s continued success and financial growth. Ms. Hélène Paradisi has assumed her new position as of August 6th 2024.

Dr. Vitus Chidiebere Ezinwa, Chairman, Board of Directors, Beta Glass Plc, warmly welcomed Ms. Paradisi, stating, “I’d like to welcome the new CFO to our Company’s management team.

Ms. Paradisi is a seasoned executive with significant experience in the wider African market and has an excellent track record as a top-level financial manager. The Board is looking forward to working with her as we collectively continue to elevate the Company to an even higher level,” he concluded.

Mr. Gagik Apkarian, Chairman of Frigoglass Group BoD, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Ms. Hélène Paradisi to the Beta Glass Plc management team as our new CFO.

Her extensive experience and expertise in financial management across various sectors will be invaluable as we continue to drive our transformation and growth.

We look forward to working with her to seize the opportunities presented to the glass containers business in the areas of our operation in Central and West Africa.”

Beta Glass remains committed to unparalleled excellence in the glass container manufacturing industry, continually innovating and upholding the highest standards of sustainability and quality.

To learn more about Beta Glass' innovative, sustainable, and quality products, please visit www.betaglass.com or connect with BetaGlass on LinkedIn and @betaglass.africa on Instagram.

