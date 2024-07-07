Nigerians have praised Air Peace profusely for its decision to start offering flights to London.

Many Nigerians travel from the US to the UK to take advantage of the inexpensive airfares between the US and Europe

Despite the challenges, Air Peace has provided Nigerians with a dependable and effective substitute

Air Peace has received a plethora of praise from Nigerians for its choice to begin flight service to London. They claim that the decision was well-considered and is paying off.

This is coming three months since the airline's inaugural, successful trip from Nigeria to London, which prompted the new accolades.

Many Nigerians who have used the airline to travel to London or have used the service for a loved one have recently praised the airline for giving Nigerian citizens an alternative option, eroding the previously exorbitant airfares on the route, and upending the duopoly of direct flights between Lagos and London.

Speaking with THISDAY, Toyin Olajide, the Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, expressed that, despite the difficulties, the airline has given Nigerians a reliable and efficient alternative option and promised to keep operating the Lagos-London route.

She also revealed that the economy class on the Air Peace Lagos-London trip has been fully booked for the next sixty days. On Sunday, June 30, 2024, the flight was run, and 41 of the 42 business class seats were occupied.

She said,

“But our system did not advertise our first-class seats, an error which has been corrected. So, what it means is that we recorded a very high load factor, as only the 12 seats in the first class and one business class seat, making it 13 seats, were empty out of the 274 seats capacity aircraft. We thank Nigerians. We appreciate the fact that they are happy with the airline.”

Nigerians take advantage of low-cost flight

She also said that Nigerians take advantage of the low-cost US-European flights by flying from the US to the UK, where they book Air Peace to Lagos. From there, they take the reasonably priced Nigerian carrier to Lagos.

They save a significant amount of money by doing this as opposed to taking a direct flight from the US to Nigeria. In order to save money on flights from Nigeria to China via the Middle East or other hubs, Chinese nationals living in Nigeria as well as Nigerians travel on Air Peace to London and China Southern Airline to China.

The COO also disclosed that Air Peace has emerged as the go-to airline for Nigerians travelling with elderly parents to the US and the UK due to its growing popularity as a means of transporting Nigerians' parents to the UK and back home.

The COO said,

“Because our cabin crew have imbibed the African ways of attending to the aged, many Nigerians prefer to use Air Peace to fly their aged parents. We care for them as we care for our own parents. Members of our cabin crew pay extra attention to them and ensure they are happy. We take extra care to serve them. In fact, some Nigerians send their parents unaccompanied through our airline.”

