An initiative owned by a Nigerian billionaire has begun the construction of family housing units for the Nigerian Army

The 120 housing units worth N2 billion are part of the N10 billion Security Fund to the Nigerian Armed Force

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative (ASR Africa) was established to aid socio-economic and health development across Africa

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has started the construction of 120 family housing units for the Nigerian Army worth N2 billion.

The project started with a groundbreaking event held at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment in Abuja on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Chairman of BUA Group. Abdul Samad Rabiu Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

ASR Africa is owned by Nigeria's second richest man and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

ASR pledges N10 billion to Armed Forces

The grant is part of the N10 billion Security Support Fund given by ASR Africa last year to the Nigerian Armed Forces and security agencies, with N2 billion allocated to the Army.

At the event, the Managing Director /CEO of ASR Africa, Ubon Udoh, said the donation is to aid security agencies as there cannot be development without peace and security.

Udoh praised the Nigerian Army leadership for choosing the welfare of its personnel and promised continued support of the foundation in ensuring the complete performance and delivery of the project.

According to reports, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, appreciated BUA Group Chairman Rabiu's kind gesture to the Army.

The ASR Africa was founded in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, and homegrown solutions to Africa's health, education, and social development issues.

Abdul Samad Rabiu gives N2 billion to rehabilitate Mosque

In October, Rabiu donated N2 billion ($2.5 million) to reconstruct the Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna state.

In August, Legit.ng reported that a section of the mosque collapsed, leaving four worshippers dead while seven others sustained injuries.

Rabiu donated to reconstruct the mosque at a fundraising event in Abuja attended by former Nigerian Vice President Namadi Sambo on Saturday, October 13, 2023.

Nigeria's second richest man is one of Africa's notable philanthropists through its ASR Africa.

Other philanthropic acts by Abdul Samad Rabiu

ASR Africa earlier donated $3 million for a development initiative in Niger Republic.

ASR Africa also refurbished the neonatal unit at Gwarimpa General Hospital and donated over 80 pieces of new, modern equipment.

Three ambulances to bolster Ekiti State's healthcare system were also donated.

Also, the group donated and handed over a newly built 150-bed hospital to the Nigeria Police in Abuja.

Another N10 billion was given to the Nigeria Security Support Fund to provide security equipment, medical supplies, upgrades to health facilities, and other infrastructure for families of those on the frontlines.

In the same vein, $1.1 billion was donated to the NDLEA to combat drug abuse in Nigeria.

Abdulsamad Rabiu retains position In list of Africa's wealthiest men after making over N1bn in 24hrs

Legit.ng also reported that the Rabiu net worth increased by $1.38 million (about N1.05 billion) in just 24 hours and now stands at $5.98 billion as of Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

His newfound wealth has further cemented his place among the wealthiest men in Africa and 403rd on the list of richest men in the world.

Source: Legit.ng