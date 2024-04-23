Babatope Agbeyo has been awarded as the speaker of the ICAN 11th International Accountants’ Conference in the U.K.

The Chairman of Cornfield Group of Companies, Agbeyo, urged African leaders to embrace Digitization

He said that the future of payments in Africa is digital, asking governments to implement policies to enhance the digital revolution in Africa

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), United Kingdom District, has awarded Dr. Babatope Agbeyo, Chairman of Cornfield Group of Companies, the Distinguished Speaker award at its 11th International Accountants' Conference.

The conference, themed Cross-border Integration for Economic Resilience, was held recently at Hilton Hotels, United Kingdom.

Cornfield Group Chairman Agbeyo speaks at the ICAN UK event Credit:Cornfield Group

Source: Getty Images

Agbeyo urges cross-border integration in Africa

Babatope Agbeyo, represented by his son, Tolulope Agbeyo, Managing Director of Botosoft Technologies, presented a discourse on "Digitisation: Navigating Opportunities and Challenges in Cross-Border Integration".

In his speech, Babatope said cross-border integration in Africa, mainly through Digitization, offers numerous opportunities to address developmental challenges, enhance economic growth, and foster regional cohesion.

He mentioned that the opportunities are mobile money, digital payments, and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

Addressing the challenges of cross-border integration, Dr Babatope said a collective approach must be embraced to harness the full spectrum of possibilities that Digitization brings.

Nigerian businesses need digital revolution

According to reports, Agbeyo called upon African governments to align policies and regulatory frameworks to foster an environment where digital initiatives can flourish.

Agbeyo urged private sector pioneers to innovate and invest in scaleable digital solutions that transcend borders.

He said International organizations must be invited to partner in this mission, providing support and resources needed to bridge the digital divide.

Babatope Michael Agbeyo is an entrepreneur and philanthropist of international repute.

He is the Founder and Chairman of the Cornfield Group of Companies, a conglomerate of Media Concept International Limited, Botosoft Technologies Limited, Cornfield Transnational Limited, and Cornfield Foods and Beverages.

In 2006, he received the A.C.I. Award in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A., for human development and willingness to create a new technological path. Lifetime achievement in human development

