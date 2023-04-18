The Nigerian payment ecosystem witnessed a spike in e-transactions in March 2023

The increase was due to a spile in failed transactions recorded in February and March this year

Nigerians reportedly used Point of Sale (PoS) terminals and other channels 1.35 trillion times in March this year

The volume of cash transactions spiked to 31.35% from N37.67 trillion in February to N49.48 trillion in March.

The increase comes after a spike in failed transactions in February drove e-payments to fall by 4.83% from N39.58 trillion in January.

PoS operators and other payment channels were used trillions times in March Credit: Rapeepong Puttakumwong

Source: Getty Images

Cashless transactions skyrocketed im March

The volume of cashless transactions in March also reached an all-time high in a month, dwarfing the previous month’s record of N42.86 trillion recorded in December 2022.

New data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) on Monday, April 17, 2022, reveals that Nigerians used electronic channels 1.35 billion times in March 2023, 448.54 million times above the 901.46 million times in February.

The NIBBS report shows cashless transactions from Nigeria Instant Payment System (NIPS) and Point of Sale (PoS) terminals. Instant payments in March accounted for N48.33 trillion, while PoS transactions recorded about N1.15 trillion in one month.

Punch report states that more Nigerian depend on mobile devices for their financial transactions as it increased by 106.93% month-on-month, allowing for a 61.99% increase in transaction value from N2.56 trillion for a 61.99% increase in transaction volume in March.

Transaction glitches disrupt CBN's plans

Cashless transactions grew by 44.84% to N126.73 trillion in the first quarter of 2023 from N87.49 trillion in the same period in 2022.

According to data from NIBBS, Nigeria’s banking infrastructure suffered massive glitches that disrupted transactions across all channels and thawed the cashless drive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The volume of cashless transactions in Nigeria has skyrocketed since the CBN introduced the now botched cashless policy.

