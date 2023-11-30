FirstBank Group has appointed a new executive to chair its operation in the United Kingdom

Olukorede Adenewo was appointed the new MD/CEO for the company's UK subsidiary

The bank stated that Adenewo has a wealth of experience required to improve its operations

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

FirstBank Group has appointed Olukorede Adenewo as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer to lead its UK subsidiary, FirstBank UK.

The appointment became effective from November 16, 2023, subject to regulatory approvals, a statement by the company highlighted.

Adenewo has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision. Photo Credit: First Bank Group

Adenewo demonstrated exceptional leadership

The statement noted that Adenewo has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision.

In addition, his deep understanding of the global financial landscape brings a wealth of experience built by a proven track record of success in the banking industry across several countries.

Adenewo was the Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria before his appointment. He joined the Corporate Banking sector of the bank in 1999.

He has held important roles, including MD/CEO of SCB Gambia, Deputy MD/CEO of SCB Cameroon, and MD of Corporate Commercial and Institutional Banking for SCB Nigeria and West Africa.

Furthermore, he held the position of Non-Executive Director at SCB Sierra Leone and SCB Gambia. As a board member of the Chartered Bank Group, he gained over 13 years of priceless expertise.

Education and awards

Adenewo began working with Deloitte Nigeria in 1991 and earned his chartered accountancy certification, and in 2015, Deloitte Nigeria presented him with its Distinguished Alumnus honour.

In 2003, he became a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

He received management training in leadership at INSEAD and Oxford University's Said Business School.

Adeduntan approves Adenewo's appointment

Dr Adesola Adeduntan, the CEO of FirstBank Group, expressed confidence in the new CEO of the company's UK subsidiary.

Adeduntan said:

On behalf of the Board, Management, and staff of FirstBank Group, we are excited to welcome Olukorede Adenewo to the FirstBank family.

With his wealth of experience, we are confident that he is the perfect fit to lead FirstBank UK into its next phase of growth and development.

