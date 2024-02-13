Access Holdings Plc, the parent company of Access Bank has announced the appointment of a new CEO

The financial institution named Bolaji Agbede as a replacement for Herbert Wigwe who died in a chopper crash in the US

The company said Agbede is the most senior founding member of the company and that her appointment is subject to CBN’s approval

The board of directors of Access Holdings Plc has appointed Bolaji Agbede as the Acting Group chief executive officer of the company after the death of its founding Group CEO, Herbert Wigwe.

The company said in a statement that Agbede’s appointment is subject to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approval.

New Access Holdings Group CEO, Bolaji Agbede and the late Herbert Wigwe Credit: Andrew Esiebo / Stringer

Agbede's professional experience

It said that Agbede was the company’s most senior founding executive director in charge of Business Support.

Per the company’s statement, Agbede has almost three decades of professional expertise in banking and business consultancy services.

She commenced her professional career 1992 at Guaranty Trust Bank and served in other capacities in the Commercial Banking Operations functions, rising to Manager in 2021.

Agbede also served as the chief executive officer of JKG Limited, a business consulting firm, in 2003.

Reports say Agbede joined Access Bank in 2003 as assistant general manager responsible for managing the bank’s portfolio of chemical trading firms. She was the bank’s head of human Resources from 2010 to 2022 and was appointed the company’s founding executive director, Business Support, in 2022.

The statement said:

“She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Lagos (1990) and a Master of Business Administration Degree from Cranfield University UK in 2002. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management UK and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.

“Agbede has attended several renowned leadership and professional development programmes, including the High-Performance Leadership Programme organised by the IMD and the Strategic Talent Management Programme organised by the London Business School.”

