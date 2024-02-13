The unfortunate demise of Herbert Wigwe in a helicopter crash in the US has opened the door for a new CEO for Access Holdings

Bolaji Agbede has been appointed to continue Wigwe's remarkable achievements in the last few years

Wigwe, along with his business partner, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, acquired Access in 2002, and he rose to become CEO in 2014.

Access Holdings has announced the appointment of Bolaji Agbede as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer.

Agbede is to replace Herbert Wigwe, who, until his unfortunate death, was the Group's Chief Executive Officer.

Her appointment was disclosed in a statement on Monday, February 12, 2024 in a statement published on the NGX.

Here are things to know about Access Holdings' new CEO from academic background, leadership, and banking industry experience.

Education

Agbede holds a bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Lagos (1990) and an MBA from Cranfield University (2002).

She is also affiliated with the Chartered Institute of Management UK and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.

Work Experience

Agbede has over 27 years of experience in the banking sector and boasts a wealth of expertise in human resources management, customer relationship management, and banking operations.

She commenced her professional career in Guaranty Trust Bank and served in various capacities, including Relationship Manager and Vault Custodian.

Her banking journey started from the grade of Executive Trainee in 1992 to Manager in 2001.

Agbede subsequently served as the Chief Executive Officer of JKG Limited in 2003, a business consulting outfit.

Leadership in Access Bank:

Since joining Access Bank in 2003, she has been pivotal in the bank's human capital development, serving as the Head of HR for the Access Bank Group since 2010.

Her tenure has seen successful people integrations during significant mergers and acquisitions.

Agbede was pivotal in several successful integrations, including Marina International Bank, Capital Bank, Intercontinental Bank Plc, and the merger between Access Bank Plc and Diamond Bank Plc.

Introduced paternity leave

She is seen as a woman who champions gender equality and equity, introducing progressive initiatives such as paternity leave, six months of maternity leave, the bank's Crèche, and the Access Women Network.

Beyond her corporate responsibilities, she lends her expertise to non-governmental organizations focused on women's empowerment, capacity building, and leadership, serving on the boards of organizations.

Professional membership

Agbede is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management UK and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.

She is said to have attended several renowned leadership and professional development programs, including the High-Performance Leadership Programme organized by IMD and the Strategic Talent Management Programme organized by the London Business School.

