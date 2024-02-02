The NNPC has announced that the mechanical completion of the Warri Refinery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024

This comes weeks after the Port Harcourt refinery underwent similar rehabilitation and began operations in December 2023

The refinery, which was founded in 1978, has the capacity to process 125,000 barrels of crude oil per day

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has said that the mechanical completion of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024.

In a succinct reply to The Punch's question about when the plant would be mechanically finished, Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPCL, stated that the goal was to resolve it by the first quarter of this year.

“Warri should be done by Q1 (first quarter) 2024.”

WRPC, one of Nigeria's three refineries operated by NNPCL, is situated in Warri, Delta State, and was established in 1978.

The other two are the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company in Kaduna State and the Port Harcourt Refining Company in Rivers State. Both facilities are undergoing continuing rehabilitation.

Warri Refinery is a complex conversion refinery that processes 125,000 barrels of crude oil daily. The facility houses a 1988-founded petrochemical plant that produces carbon black and polypropylene.

Port Harcourt Refinery begins production

