A former group general manager of Planning at the NNPC has said Nigeria may not get a buyer for the Port Harcourt refinery

This came after the NNPCL announced that it is seeking private companies to maintain the refinery

He opined that the Port Harcourt refinery, the government-owned refinery, ought to have been improved instead of rehabilitated

Former group general manager of planning at the now-defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Babajide Soyode, has explained why a private company would not buy the Port Harcourt Oil Refining Company from the government for $2 billion.

In an interview with The Punch, he voiced his reservations regarding the $2 billion proposed for the sale of the recently renovated oil refinery.

Legit.ng earlier reported that NNPC Limited plans to hand over the government-owned Port Harcourt Refinery for maintenance to a private company.

It explained that the decision was made to improve the dependability and sustainability of the refinery.

Transfer is welcome

Soyode, a technical consultant for the Dangote Oil Refinery, says there is nothing wrong with transferring control of the refinery to a private company, but this depends on the situation.

He noted:

“With the terms and conditions given, they don’t want anybody to run the refinery. How will you be asking me to have $2 billion to run the refinery? What is the refinery's value that I must have $2bn? How many service companies have $2bn? I thought they were serious; they are not serious.”

He believes that the government-owned refineries in Port Harcourt and other locations should have been improved rather than being renovated.

He said:

“There is no reason why those refineries that were among the best when we built them should have deteriorated. In fact, I must tell you, the refineries didn’t deteriorate; the management deteriorated them.

“Even if the refineries are old, they can be upgraded to the latest technology. This so-called rehabilitation, let me tell you, equipment that was built in the 60s and 70s, you want to rehabilitate them to the same state? Does it make sense?”

Soyode suggested merging the three government-owned refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna into one, privatising 65% of the stock.

