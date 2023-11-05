Nigerian Airline, Air Peace can now commence operations in London from Nigeria

This comes after its recent milestone, commencing a direct flight into the UK

Earlier the airline was certified to operate direct flights to the UK as its destination

Nigerian Airline, Air Peace has secured a Foreign Carrier Operator Permit, FCOP, to fly to London.

With this, the Vanguard reported that the Nigerian airline can now operate direct flights to the UK as its destination with its wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft.

This follows earlier confirmation for the airline to begin operation before the end of the year.

Nigerian airline, Air Peace can now operate direct flights to the UK as its destination with its wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft. Photo Credit: Air Peace

Source: Getty Images

Air Peace went through a stringent audit

Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema explained that the Foreign Carrier Operator Permit, FCOP, allows airlines from other regions to fly to Europe. He added that the permit also allows Third Country Operator Permit (TCO-UK) to operate in the UK.

He said,

“We obtained these permits that qualify us to fly to the UK. Before you obtain these approvals, they will audit you very well. You have to go through a stringent audit, which we passed. We obtained the permit last week.”

Some stakeholders expect that the development may cause airfares to London to crash

Recall that the airline recently also expanded its Asian footprint, commencing a direct flight into Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Using the airline’s B777s with 231 passengers, its inaugural flight was airborne from Kano last Tuesday.

This comes amid recent calls in the industry for a review of the Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) to allow the principle of reciprocity to be applied to diplomatic negotiation.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) warned pilots and airline operators to take the necessary precautions over envisaged hazardous weather conditions this season.

“No More N60k”: Air Peace, Dana, and Other Airlines Announce 100% Fare Increase Ahead of Christmas

Airlines operating local routes, including Air Peace and Dana Air, have adjusted their ticket prices, citing economic realities, Legit.ng reported.

According to the Guardian report, the airline operators blamed the rising cost of aviation fuel, which now sells for N1,000 per liter, and the naira exchange rate, currently at N1,200/$.

To reflect the changes, domestic airlines have increased airfare by over 100 percent in major routes.

Source: Legit.ng