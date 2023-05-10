International airlines operating in Nigeria has increased the exchange rate of Naira to dollar for ticket

The new ticket price is set to make traveling to US, UK, and other countries very expensive

The decision to adjust the exchange rate for ticket prices is due to struggle of airlines to send back home their revenue

Foreign airlines operating in Nigeria have raised their Rate of Exchange (RoE) from N610 to N634 per dollar.

As a result, Nigerians traveling to the United States, United Kingdom, and other countries will experience an increase in ticket prices.

In recent months, there has been an increase in the number of Nigerians seeking to leave the country for purposes such as studying, working, or receiving medical treatment.

However, foreign airlines face difficulties repatriating their revenues, with over $800 million trapped in Nigeria as of April 2023, a significant increase from $744 million in March 2023.

To reduce the amount of money trapped in Nigeria, international airlines have deployed several methods to avoid collecting funds in naira, including selling tickets in dollars.

BusinessDay reports that since the decision was made, the exchange rate from naira to dollar has risen three times in three months.

The rate was increased from N460/$ to N551/$ in March 2023 and then again to N610/$ in April. As of May, it has risen to N634 per dollar.

Bankole Bernard, chairman of the Airlines and Passengers’ Joint Committee (APJC) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), confirmed the rise and stated that the new N634 rate is slightly lower than the black market rate.

One-way Ticket prices via economy class via Air France as at May 10

Lagos to the US- $1,604 economy ticket now N1.01 million from N978, 440 previous exchange rate.

Lagos to Manchester - $1,108 also increased from N675,880 to N702,472.

Lagos to France- $939 now N595,326 from N572,790

Lagos to Spain- $1,354 is N858,436 from N825,940 using a previous exchange rate

