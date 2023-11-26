Ogun State governor has said that an airport being constructed in the state will commence operations soon

The airport's location is a centre in its special agro-processing zone for easy accessibility

The governor said the new airport, built in line with global practice, has the longest runway in Nigeria

The governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has revealed that the 'world-class airport' being built in the state will commence operations before the end of the year.

The governor disclosed this in an interview with Punch.

He said that the project, known as a 'PowerPoint' airport, was first conceived in 2006 when it was licensed as an airport.

Airport to attract investors

Abiodun said that the airport is part of its multi-modal transport master plan. This means investors can travel from the state without going through traffic to access the Lagos airport.

He said that upon commencement of operations at the airport, it would take anyone only about 30 minutes or 40 minutes to drive to the location from any part of Ogun State.

He said:

That is on one part and the other part, which is the multiplier effect of this airport in Ogun State, is its co-location in an industrial zone.

The governor said the industrial zone is a public-private partnership between the state government and private companies. When completed, it is expected to employ between 30,000 and 50,000 workers.

He added that an economic hub expands daily in different parts of the sub-region.

He also noted that the African Export-Import Bank and many others support the project.

Airport location

Abiodun said the airport's location in the Ikenne Local Government Area between Ilishan and Iperu was informed by the fact that it is the state's centre point, making it easily accessible.

In addition, he said that the location is regarded as the state's metropolis as it is centred in its special agro-processing zone.

The governor said:

That airport was built within two years. The first flight landed sometime last year. The airport will commence commercial operations before the end of this year. It was built as a cargo and passenger airport, but it is an international airport. It was built to be a truly international airport in line with global best practices. It is the airport with the longest runway in Nigeria.

The development comes amid a report that Stakeholders in the aviation industry have raised concerns that some airports may be closed when the full audit of airports in the country by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is completed.

