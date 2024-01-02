The First Bank cleared the air on various concerns about the deployment of robot replacing the bank’s employee

According to the bank's CEO, the development would help to complement and ease the job of employees

It emphasized that the robot is not a trade-off for our employees but would help to free up staff’s productive time

First Bank of Nigeria has opened up over concerns that its deployment of humanoid robots in three of its branches will cause some bank employees to lose their jobs.

This is on the back of an earlier report that First Bank of Nigeria installed a robot representative in its branches to attend to its customers.

Adesola Adeduntan, the bank’s CEO, in an interview with ThisDayNigeria's first digital bank branch.

Robot to help with self-service banking transactions

According to Adeduntan, FirstBank's Digital Xperience Centre (DXC) is the first digital bank branch in Nigeria, utilizing cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and humanoid robots to allow clients to do self-service banking operations.

In light of recent technological breakthroughs, he claims that DXCs represent the Bank's perspectives on the near-future prospects in financial services delivery.

He also emphasizes how important contemporary technology is to the Bank's operations and overarching service delivery plan.

First launched in Lagos in 2021, he said the DXC is a fully automated interactive digital branch that has since redefined customers’ banking experience through a world of digitised self-service.

He said,

“We have thereafter rolled out the DXC at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, and more recently, at our branch in Wuse Abuja. Since these rollouts, the Bank has received commendable feedback from customers (especially customers in the retail segments) which has validated our investments in these modern technologies.

“There are already plans for more rollouts of the DXCs across all our operating jurisdictions.”

Commenting on the concerns that the robots could take its employees' jobs, the CEO clarified that the development is supposed to be an efficiency enabler for workers.

He said,

“I would like to note that the DXC is not a trade-off for our employees but an enabler to free up our staff’s productive time to take on more complex and rewarding tasks within the Bank.

“Also, given our several laudable employee initiatives (some of which I had earlier mentioned), we are well-equipped to empower our employees to take on any other role they may desire within the larger FirstBank Group.”

