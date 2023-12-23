Access Holdings Plc has made new changes to its board with the appointment of a new chairman

This is after the demise of Bababode Osunkoya, its former chairman, following a brief illness

The new appointee has held important positions in key organizations before his recent appointment

Access Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh as its board chairman.

It stated this in a disclosure signed by Sunday Ewochi, the company secretary on the Nigerian Exchange.

The appointment comes after the demise of Bababode Osunkoya, the former chairman of the board of directors of Access Holdings Plc, on November 21, 2023, after a brief illness.

It noted:

“We refer to our notification dated November 23, 2023, informing the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) of the demise of Babatunde Osunkoya, the former chairman of the board of directors of Access Holdings Plc, on November 21, 2023, after a brief illness.

“Further to the above, we hereby notify the NGX and the investing public that the board, at its meeting held on December 19, 2023, unanimously approved the appointment of Abubakar Aribidesi Jimoh as the chairman of the board to replace Osunkoya.

“Jimoh is an independent Nonexecutive director who, prior to this appointment, was the chairman of the board Audit Committee and the Board Finance and Investment Committee.”

Jimoh's versatile experience

With over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, Jimoh is a versatile expert with knowledge in project and portfolio management, market risk, credit risk, operational risk, and client relationship management, as stated in his profile.

He worked as the group managing director for Trustbanc Group, one of the top investment management companies.

Jimoh oversaw the conversion of Associated Discount House (ADH) from a failed discount house to a merchant bank (Coronation Merchant Bank Ltd.) before taking on his current position.

Before joining ADH, he was General Manager and Divisional Head at the UBA Group, overseeing Investor Relations, Market Risk, and Balance Sheet Management. In addition, he served as Chief Risk Officer for UBA Capital and UBA Africa, among other business divisions.

Jimoh served in various roles for the Royal Bank of Canada Financial Group from 1999 to 2005. From 2005 to 2008, he was the Divisional Chief overseeing Private Sector Portfolio Management at the African Development Bank.

In 2012 and 2013, Mr Jimoh was appointed to the Shelter Afrique Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Education and professional career

He graduated from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, with a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Finance, giving him a solid academic and professional background.

He holds associate memberships in the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, in addition to being a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Jimoh holds Ontario and Canada's Certified General Accountant and Chartered Internal Auditor designations.

He has participated in several executive management development programs at prestigious universities, such as Lagos Business School, Canadian Securities Institute, and London Business School.

