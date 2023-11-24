The chairman of Access Holdings has died following a brief illness

The board member of the company has now been reduced to nine

The deceased had over thirty years of experience in banking and others

Access Holdings Plc has announced the demise of its chairman, Bababode Osunkoya, who died following a brief illness.

The announcement was contained in a disclosure signed by Sunday Ekwochi, the company secretary, and filed to the Nigerian Exchange.

The board of Access Holdings Plc has now been reduced to six non-executive and three executive Directors. Photo credit: Access Holdings

Upon the demise of Osunkoya, the board members have now been reduced to six non-executive and three executive Directors.

The statement read in part:

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc and with a deep sense of loss, we write to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the death of Mr Bababode Osunkoya on November 21, 2023, after a brief illness.

Consequent upon the tragic event, the company now has a nine-member board comprising of six non-executive directors (two of whom are independent) and three executive Directors inclusive of the group chief executive officer.

We will notify the investing public subsequently of the board’s choice of his successor.

Profile of Olukayode Osunkoya

With over thirty years of expertise in asset leasing, banking, accounting, and consulting, Osunkoya was a seasoned professional.

At Abax-OOSA Professionals, he was a Managing Partner (Chartered Accountants). He was the Principal Partner of Bababode Osunkoya & Co. from 1994 to 2007 before that.

As part of the National Youth Service Corp programme, he began working at Premier Hotel Limited in Ibadan in 1984. In 1985, he joined Z.O. Ososanya & Co. (Chartered Accountants), where he eventually became Assistant Audit Manager.

Later, in 1989, he relocated to Abacus Merchant Bank Limited, where he worked his way up to manager status. He supervised the day-to-day operational and administrative tasks of the asset leasing and credit finance company while serving as General Manager of Konsuma Credit Limited from 1993 to 1995.

Until his death, Osunkoya was a board member of Haggai Mortgage Bank Limited, Richardson Oil and Gas Limited, Sedoso Agro Allied Company Limited, and Guiding Light Assembly, among other companies. Additionally, he was a member of the Association of Reporting Accountants and Auditors in the Capital Market's Executive Committee.

He was a trained forensic accountant and has an accounting bachelor's degree from the University of Lagos. In addition, he held Fellow status in both the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

At prestigious universities, he also participated in leadership and professional development courses in corporate governance, accounting, auditing, taxation, and finance.

